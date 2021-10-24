‘We are all losers’

THE move by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led Opposition to file a motion in Parliament seeking the removal of President Paula-Mae Weeks continues to be a hot topic, especially given the disorder that reigned in the House caused by the Opposition.
The motion was defeated 47-24 after the vote of the Electoral College was taken in the Parliament Chamber, Red House, Port of Spain.
Several prominent personalities shared their views after the historic vote was taken.
Former prime minister and former UNC leader Basdeo Panday: “The problem is not with the people. It is with the Westminster system. The system creates that kind of situation and unless we have the courage to change it, and to change the Constitution, then they can act in a certain way. Politicians will continue to act in a particular way ...which is not in the interest of the country. I maintain it’s not the people.
“It won’t change. It will get worse. The Westminster system is not suited to us. It is neither full or form. It has no substance. The late former prime ministers Dr Eric Williams and ANR Robinson had the opportunity, but they did not change it. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did not want it changed. We keep blaming the President and blaming each other. The problem is the system. It will breed a kind of people that we have. That is my argument. I have been saying so since 1972.
“It is going to get worse until we hit rock bottom and, when we it does, it will explode in violence.”
Former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran: “The institutions of government were under threat in 1990 with an attempted coup. And I remember it with trepidation and fear. In 2007, in the general election, I spoke on the political platform under the banner of the Congress of the People. I said ‘The centre is not holding’.
“It is time we restore the glue that holds this country together. The glue that holds our democracy together.
One such glue is the proper functioning of our parliamentary system. Apart from structure, it’s an important glue in holding this country together.
In this context I am saddened by what is happening at this time in the Parliament of the country. We need to restore the sense of integrity and dignity in our political institutions.”
Former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing: “I think we have come to a complete circle. It is not now; but for a long time the nation’s Parliament has been used to score cheap political points. And not in the best interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Republic. What happened today (Thursday) is an illustration of the abuse of the resources of the people.
We are singing, waving and dancing our colours, whether it be red or yellow, to the detriment of the people. It is time the parliamentarians begin to do their jobs, and do it well. And do it in the best interest of the people. There are no winners, just losers. We are all losers today.”
St Augustine Campus History lecturer Dr Jerome Teelucksingh: “The vote might be historic but it was a waste of time, money and energy, simply, because the Opposition has less than a two-thirds majority in the Senate and House of Representatives. The Opposition might appear impotent but it has a vital role and can use its limited voice to change the dynamics and ensure democracy. The majority of our citizens are aware of the painful reality- this is another unfortunate incident in which our parliamentarians are providing lip-service and smokescreens. Motions to deal with real issues of unemployment, lack of potable water, increasing food prices, illiteracy, drug trafficking, crime, illegal migration and poverty are not being passed.
“Some of us also need to stop believing that certain institutions, commissions and persons are independent. Unfortunately, many so-called independent bodies and individuals have been tainted by politics.
This lack or absence of independent persons and commissions in T&T is not a problem of 2021, this is one of the deficiencies of the Westminster system, and, more importantly, it reflects the continuing colonial stench in which the party in power is virtually unstoppable. We need to change the paradigm for effective governance.”