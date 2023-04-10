Business owners who qualify for licensed firearms should be given the weapons to defend themselves.
This is the recommendation of Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Rajiv Diptee.
“First off, we would want to express our condolences, thoughts and prayers for the family of the Golden City Supermarket. It’s one of the prominent groceries in the San Juan area. The association has been highlighting the recent slew of these incidents as it pertained to armed robberies of supermarkets and the various vulnerabilities that they face. We have also been trying to work more closely with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to see how more resilient crime-fighting measures can be put in place because we have been noticing this increase in robberies and larcenies since the reopening of the economy last year following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told the Express in a phone interview yesterday.
Diptee was referring to the murder of Golden City owner Bing Zhu Zhang, 49, during an attempted robbery on Friday night.
“What we will suggest is that law-abiding business owners who are suitably qualified within the remits of the law be granted their (firearm user’s licence). The most complaints we get are from supermarket owners who have applied, and not getting approved. Some are even saying their applications or even applications for variations are not even being acknowledged in recent times. And given the current crime situation in the country where criminals have easy access to illegal firearms, then it’s time that businessmen find ways to properly defend themselves. Because we are helpless. And most of us cannot afford 24/7 armed security personnel,” Diptee said.
He called on the police to increase patrols in hotspot areas, and to work closely with the business community.
Diptee also asked business owners to conduct vulnerability assessments on their own compounds so they would know exactly where safety issues were.
Former police commissioner Gary Griffith agreed yesterday with Diptee, saying it was a citizen’s right to apply for firearms.
“We have laws that allow citizens the right to apply to be armed, and so long as they meet all necessary requirements, then the police commissioner would give such approval. To date, dozens of law-abiding citizens have been issued firearm user’s licences (FULs) and have used them to defend themselves, their loved ones and their assets,” he said.
More police/army patrols
Secretary of the San Juan Business Association Abrahim Ali said he believed more joint police/army patrols are needed to combat crime.
While he did not object to businessmen applying for and getting firearms, he suggested that firearm owners needed to train with their weapons continuously, something he felt many firearm owners did not do.
“It’s not just about having a firearm. You need the appropriate training and it’s a continuous thing. And sadly, many businessmen don’t do that. They will get their firearms and think that is the end of it. And you can run into situations where, if for instance, you don’t treat with your weapon continuously, the ammunition can go cold and the gun can jam on you. And then it’s nothing more than a paperweight to throw at the criminal elements. So persons who have and are applying for firearms need that constant training,” Ali told the Express in a phone interview yesterday.
“Outside of that what we think is the police should now have the joint police/army patrols revisited and be conducted continuously throughout the communities. There needs to be a greater police presence and visibility on the streets. So that criminals know that they will be caught when they decide to do their deeds. There needs to be a public show of force that will limit deviant behaviour. And that’s the best option I think we can use for now,” he said.