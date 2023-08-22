WE ARE SICK OF CAL

Hoping to finally get on flights, scores of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) passengers who were left stranded at Piarco International Airport over the weekend, as a result of 93 CAL pilots calling in sick, returned to the airport early yesterday morning, only to face further disappointment and flight delays.
The Mohammed family of five from Moruga, who spent more than $9,000 on a Tobago family vacation, was among the affected.
Speaking to the Express at the airport yesterday, Reuben Mohammed said his family’s tickets had been booked since June.
He said it was only when they showed up at the airport on Sunday they learnt of the impasse and flight cancellations.
They returned home after waiting for hours on Sunday, and made the almost three-hour drive back to the airport early yesterday morning, hoping to catch a 10.55 a.m. flight to Tobago.
“None of CAL’s phone lines were working for two days. We got an email last night that the flight was rescheduled at 10.55. It’s only when I got on to the Airports Authority at 5 this morning and got confirmation the flight was actually still on that we left home,” he said.
“We spend a lot of money to go on this vacation and we’re not even sure we will get on a flight or be compensated. They’re telling us to use the airline ticket to get on the ferry, but who is going to compensate us for a taxi to get there. And when we get there, how are we so sure we’ll get a flight to come back to Trinidad?” he asked.
“When (Transport) Minister Rohan Sinanan comes here they don’t have to go through this. They are whisked upstairs to the VIP lounge. The same things afforded to Ministers and their family, they should come give us because we are paying for them to be there,” Mohammed added.
At noon yesterday, the Mohammed family was still waiting to get on a flight.
Horrible vacation
A family of four, who also booked their flight to Tobago since June, left the airport disappointed yesterday after aborting their fun vacation.
Diana Lalchan, her husband Anil Goolcharan and two children Chelsea and Aiden, whose flights were cancelled on Sunday, returned to the airport yesterday morning.
They decided to leave around 11.30 a.m.
“They put us on stand-by and just told us they are not taking any stand-by passengers this morning,” Lachlan said.
A transit passenger, who did not want to give her name, said she arrived from Guyana on Sunday morning, en route to Grenada.
She said it was only after she checked in for her CAL flight that afternoon she was informed it had been cancelled and to await further instructions.
She said CAL arranged hotel accommodation for her and other passengers, and they returned to the airport early yesterday morning, expecting to get on a 7 a.m. flight.
“When we got here, they said there is a flight to Grenada, but it’s fully booked. They said there is no other flight until tomorrow, and we don’t even know if we will be on that flight tomorrow,” she said.
“I did a booking through booking.com for my vacation to Grenada. It’s an all-inclusive package and non-refundable. I am still here. Who is paying me?” she asked.
Another passenger transiting through Trinidad said she was expected to return to work in Grenada yesterday, but could not because of the flight cancellations.
She knocked CAL for their lack of communication to passengers.
“It is quite frustrating. There is nobody you could call. Nobody is communicating anything. This is sub-standard,” she said.
“I took CAL because I had a similar issue with Inter-Caribbean (Airways). So it seems as if none of these inter-island airlines are reliable because the same nonsense happened. What’s worse is that there is no other airline I can use to get off of this island and my only option isn’t saying anything to me,” she added.
An enraged mother of a ten-year-old year old girl flying alone to Barbados used expletives as she, too, chided CAL for poor communication.
She said when she arrived at the airport at 7 a.m., yesterday intending to get her child on the scheduled 11 a.m. flight, she was told the flight had been delayed by more than three hours.
“Every time you go to the counter they’re giving you a different time,” she lamented.
A family of five travelling to Miami, while disappointed that their flight to Miami was cancelled on Sunday, however commended CAL for ensuring they were accommodated at the Radisson Hotel and provided with meals and transport to and from the hotel.
“We were very well taken care of. They told us because of crew constraints all flights were cancelled. They arranged transport to take us to and from the hotel, but we arranged our own transport this morning because we wanted to come here earlier. They said they have a recovery flight at 2 p.m., so we’re waiting. CAL gave us meal vouchers for when we got here and we got food at the hotel,” a spokesperson for the group told the Express around 11 a.m.