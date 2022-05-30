Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging citizens to understand that this country cannot confront the coming challenges with divisiveness, and misinformation, designed to create political mischief and fears.
Rowley made this statement in his Indian Arrival Day message where he said in recognising past struggles of indentured labourers, he continues to admire the entire community for their work ethic, thrift and varied traditions.
“Today, the whole country acknowledges the cultural and religious differences of the Indian community, and more so its contribution and rightful presence in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He noted that since the indentured labourers arrived to this country in 1845, the world has evolved radically, in profound ways, from that colonial period to the future-smart, future-ready world of the 21st century, which is now being defined by such junctures as pre Covid-19, and a post-pandemic era with unfolding psycho-social effects.
Rowley outlined that while some analysts are painting a bleak picture of that immediate future, as a result of the global challenges and the crime situation, the citizens are a dynamic plural society which is praised for its diversity of people and their tolerance.
“There is more we can continue to boast about. We can say that, despite our differences, we have maintained institutions of political liberty, and continue to work towards social equality and racial fraternity.”
He turned his attention to defend the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams against any historical distortion.
He indicated that Williams is on record back in January 1955 as stating: “Every step in the education of Indians is a step in the production of that well-informed body of citizens… on which democracy depends.”
On another occasion, Rowley said Williams urged all citizens to translate the National Anthem into a code of everyday behaviour, so we all could make this country a place where every creed and race could find an equal place.
The Prime Minister reiterated that this country is armed with resilient people, who have overcome obstacles and blockages in the past, “as such I have no doubt that citizens will not allow any disruption or destruction of our social fabric”.
“We are a creative people, with a love for beauty and truth, and I believe that citizens, recognising their responsibilities, will confront this new world with their inner strength, elation and buoyancy,” Rowley added.