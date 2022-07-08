'WE DON'T HAVE NOTHING'

“The police didn’t kill them, yuh know. To me, they murder them. That is execution. They were children and they executed them.”
This was the lament of Nicole Richards, mother of Fabien Richards, 21, as she stood yesterday at the corner of Chacon Street and Independence Square in Port of Spain, where her son was killed on Saturday morning.
Fabien Richards was fatally shot in an alleged confrontation with police that also claimed the lives of Isaiah Roberts, 24, of Laventille, and Leonardo Brandon Williams, 17, of Beetham Gardens.
Nicole was supported by the relatives of the other two boys, Lucky Joseph and Michelle John.
The three women told the media yesterday that they were still trying to come to terms with the incident, and had taken the opportunity to visit the scene where they had been killed to try to get some “sort of understanding” of what transpired.
While staring at the scene, Joseph, mother of Leonardo Brandon Williams, whispered: “My whole inside empty. I weak...this is a very, very, very, very hard loss.”
She denied Williams was involved in any criminal activities.
“Knowing the type of person my son was, he was never involved in any crime, I sure of that. He doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t gamble. I can willingly put my head on a block and not be afraid to lose it. He did not deserve this,” Joseph said.
She recalled that her son was an aspiring entrepreneur who had just applied to attend the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).
Shot from behind
The situation was made harder, according to relatives, as they had been informed after the post-mortem that reports indicated, based on the gunshot injuries, that Richards, Williams and Roberts had all been shot from behind.
According to relatives, the autopsy on Williams found he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back, right buttocks and right forearm.
Richards sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head and neck, as well as the upper arm.
Roberts died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries to the back of the head, and right lower back.
“This is why I say they didn’t kill them...it was an execution. These were children and they were executed. These are all young people.
“Friday night was the first time Fabien gone out since the pandemic start. Whole time he’s been inside. But the Government opened things back up and he has his little girlfriend now, so we said he could go out with her and his friends, and he ended up in the party.
“That first taste of freedom he got, and this was the end result. It is not fair. This cannot be how things operate in this country,” Nicole Richards said.
Relatives also said they did not believe any police reports that a firearm had been found in the vehicle, and claimed they had been informed by persons who were on the scene that the weapon had been planted.
“All you have to do to have a real appreciation for what really happened is look at the three who get released after. If police are saying that a gun was in the car, how come they then release all three already?
“Not even days gone by, when we all know if a gun in a vehicle, everyone in the car getting charged. Peter would pay for Paul kinda vibes. But the police self released all three of them. That by itself shows that nothing was found,” Nicole Richards said.
Both John and Joseph backed this claim up, as they too questioned why the survivors had been allowed to go free if a weapon had been found in the vehicle.
The relatives noted they had been in communication with the Police Complaints Authority, and complaints have been submitted by all three families.
Background
A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Wednesday confirmed all three individuals who were detained after last Saturday’s police-involved fatal shooting were released, pending further investigations.
It said the three were interviewed and statements recorded during the course of Saturday and yesterday by lead investigator, Senior Supt Neil Brandon-John.
According to the police report, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers of the Western Division, responding to a report of motor vehicle larceny, attempted to intercept a white Toyota Aqua with six occupants in the Port of Spain district.
During the chase, the vehicle proceeded to turn south along Chacon Street, but crashed into a wall outside Republic Bank on Independence Square.
Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch, who also joined the pursuit, allegedly came under fire from the occupants of the vehicle and returned fire in the direction of the car.
Three of the occupants, Isaiah Roberts, Leonardo Brandon Williams, and Fabien Richards, died on the scene.
A fourth teenager was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.
The two others were not injured and were detained.
Police claimed a Smith & Wesson pistol was found in the vehicle.