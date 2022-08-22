WE FAILED HOPE

THE woman who police say confessed to beating and strangling a seven-year-old girl, before leaving the body in a shack to go out, was once a caring, loving person who wanted to give the child a happy life.
Three months ago, however, the 25-year-old woman became withdrawn and careless, and was warned about the way she treated McKenzie Hope Rechia.
And when she threatened to kill the child and then end her own life, neighbours attempted to intervene, said neighbour Michelle Alexander.
Alexander, 46, lives closest to the house where Hope was found at the end of a muddy track, surrounded by bushes off No 7 Road, Palo Seco.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Alexander said she contacted the police’s Child Protection Unit (CPU) but no one came. “I called the station twice and I called Child Protection Unit. I didn’t want them to take the child away. I wanted them to help her. But no one came. That was about three weeks ago when she started talking about killing herself and the child,” she said.
Efforts to contact the CPU yesterday for comment on this claim were unsuccessful.
Alexander said she also attempted to help the woman by inviting them to her home.
She said neighbours would assist by giving the woman and child meals.
“I didn’t like how she was keeping the child. She wouldn’t brush her hair and she wouldn’t bathe her. I would bring them over and ask if I can help out. This woman was always caring for the child well but about three months ago something happened. She started acting strange,” she said.
Alexander said the woman began talking to herself and walking around aimlessly.
She said the child’s grandmother, Brenda Persad, worked hard to help the woman complete the wooden shack she was building.
“I feel like we all failed her. I failed her. We could have done more. Why didn’t the police come when we called? This child would have still been alive. What kind of society are we living in? This beautiful child is now dead,” she said.
Neighbours said they saw the woman on Friday afternoon when she walked out of the muddy track to get to the roadway.
She was smoking a cigarette and crying. No one asked her what had happened.
Later that night, the woman allegedly confessed to beating and strangling little Hope.
She was detained at the scene on Friday night and was being held at the Santa Flora Police Station yesterday.
A troubled life
The Express learned the woman dropped out of school at age 15 and became a mother at 17. The father was not involved in raising the child and had never seen her, according to relatives.
The young woman raised the child on her own with the help of her mother, a security guard.
She then became involved with another man and moved to Claxton Bay, where she became pregnant with her second child. That baby, a boy, lived for two months. He died from a lung infection.
The father of that child also left.
Relatives said the woman suffered from depression and was admitted to the psychiatric ward at the San Fernando General Hospital. She was treated there for three weeks and then returned to her family’s home in Palo Seco.
The woman’s mother assisted her in constructing a one-room shack on State lands off No. 7 Road. The house had no electricity supply and was unfinished.
The woman never worked and relied on help from her mother, who was a mother of four and grandmother of four. She also turned to male friends for help, including the man who picked her up after the child was killed.
The woman was never prescribed medication for her mental health problems.
The fateful day
Investigators say they are preparing a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice on how to proceed with the case.
The woman told investigators that at 4 p.m. on Friday, she left with a male friend who came to take her to a supermarket.
She then went for a drive, had ice cream and then requested to be taken to a mosque in Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay, where she asked to speak with the imam. It was there the woman made a confession, police were told.
She asked the religious leader to accompany her back to the house.
The imam went to the home, which is accessible only by footpath, and unlocked the door.
He shone a flashlight in and found the body of the child who appeared to be sleeping. He then contacted the police.
Her male friend, a 40-year-old of La Brea, was also interviewed by police.
He said he picked up the woman and was told that the child was staying at a relative’s home in Tarodale near San Fernando.
He said he was not aware the child was dead until the woman confessed to the imam.
Police said she appeared to be suffering from a mental illness.