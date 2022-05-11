'We have drifted from each other'

Kimani “Mannie” Francis

SEARCH-AND-RESCUE EFFORTS: Relatives of toddler Kimani “Mannie” Francis and Techier Village residents gather near the Guapo riverbank during the search-and-rescue efforts in Point Fortin yesterday. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Citizens of various religious persuasions yesterday expressed horror and sadness, and urged responsible parenting in the wake of the death of two-year-old Kimani Francis.

Here are some comments:

Imam Nur E Islam Sheraz Ali: “The Muslim community would like to express our condolences to young Kimani. While we believe as Muslims that life and death are in the hands of Almighty God, there is responsibility that parents must have towards their children. I don’t know the details, but the tragedy reminds us of the importance of being vigilant during these difficult times. We do hope the investigation does not lead to any crime being committed against the precious child. We will pray for the parents. We sincerely hope all of us will use this sad incident to move us towards taking care of the children of the nation—physically, mentally and spiritually.”

Laventille-based Redemption Christian Centre Rev Tracey Gill, a mother of three: “On Mother’s Day, I preached about Moses’ mother Jochebed placing him in the Nile river. Pharoah had issued a decree about slaughtering the males. She took a chance and exercised faith and placed in him a basket in the Nile river. Pharoah’s daughter found him and took him to the palace. Our women don’t have to place babies in the Nile to keep them safe, but we need to be vigilant, pray and counsel our children. We have to look after our babies and young children. We have to prevent them from abuse of any kind. We have to impart the word of God to them. We have to pray for mothers.”

Spiritual Baptist Archbishop Barbara Burke: “I have a funny feeling. It seems as though we have human trafficking in this country. Who would want to kill a little child? Who would want to hurt a small, innocent child? I am feeling deeply hurt. If a child wandered on the street, why were they diving in the ­river? Like they knew something we did not know. The mother is careless and the woman who saw the child. A two-year-old is a baby. I am deeply disturbed about it. As a mother, I am so hurt.”

Bishop Michael Besson, St Michael’s Christian Mission, Guayaguayare: “It’s sad. People look to blame other people when an incident happens. Mothers have to be more concerned about their children. Some mothers are not ready for that responsibility. The Children’s Authority needs to counsel some of these mothers. If you talk about absent fathers, you have to talk about irresponsible mothers. Some people don’t have any help to maintain the children financially or emotionally. If you fall in love with someone who is not serious about life and responsibility, you have to move on.”

Curepe’s Spiritual Bap­tist Nazarene Church Bishop, Albon Daniel: “The parents should be held responsible. They are the chief protectors, moulders, guides and shepherds. If the adults caused or allowed that child to be outside, they are the ones to be blamed. If anybody saw a child on the road, they should have looked out for the child. The child could have fallen down. It means they are so far from love. When you love something, you would not take them away from your sight. You are the child’s hiding place. A child operates according to what it learns and sees. If the child sees you walking out the house, the child will walk out the house. So they had to keep an eye on the child all the time. Remember if a child sees you turning off a light, they will do the same thing.”

Rev Kwame Kamau, African Reparations Ministries: “While tragedy visits us, time and chance happens to every man. It is hurtful that with technology and a global village, it has come to this. We have drifted from each other. To think that we just celebrated Mother’s Day, this incident is heartbreaking.”

