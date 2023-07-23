‘We have to tell Jack to rock so’

Any partnership between the Opposition UNC and former UNC chairman and founder of the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) Jack Warner as well as political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith is a dangerous coalition, Energy Minister Stuart Young has said.
Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Chaguanas on Friday night, he said: “We have to tell Jack Warner to rock so. We are seeing some dangerous things taking place. Two of them have now joined up with Aunty Kamla (Persad-Bissessar), but people, it is not a joke because what you all need to realise and recognise is that people will say one thing for you, and before the night is over they will say another thing.”
Last month, extradition proceedings to the United States against Warner—a former FIFA vice-president—were once again stayed at the Magistrates’ Court.
It came after Warner was successful in his latest legal challenge against the extradition by having the court refer several questions raised by him regarding his constitutional rights sent to the High Court for determination.
Warner is listed as a speaker at a joint UNC/NTA meeting at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, tomorrow.
Young said: “The last coalition we had, from 2010 to 2015, all of them came together. They ran the energy sector to the ground. They decimated the energy sector. The money we get to run the country goes to pay the corporation workers, to pay our CEPEP workers, to make sure the schools are open, and to make sure we have desks in school for our children. (It) comes from the energy sector,” Young said.
He accused the former People’s Partnership of running the country’s energy sector into the ground between 2010 and 2015. He said since then, the sector has been struggling to recover.
Young said between 2010 and 2015, the coalition signed no contracts for the continuation of gas.
“Between 2010 and 2015, they did not negotiate a single contract for the continuation of gas. It left us in a bad position when we came in after 2015. Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the People’s Partnership destroyed the energy sector because they knew nothing and were only interested in themselves.
“When we came in 2015 we had to deal with $9 billion in claims because of their mismanagement of the energy sector, and that is what they did in five short years. It is a PNM government that developed the energy sector in Pt Lisas—and when the UNC came, in five years they mash it up,” Young said.
“The reduction in production that we are facing is because of the UNC, so if you hear them saying that there is less gas there are two things—when you take gas out of the ground, there is no new gas coming, so it’s depletion. And they did nothing between 2010 and 2015.
“So when we came in 2015, we were literally starting from scratch to rebuild. So you will face a decline, and that is how that coalition ran the energy sector,” he added.
Young also placed blame on the former administration for the country’s worsening crime problem, noting the cancellation of the offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and the dismantling of the Special Anti-Crime Unit (SAUTT) were deliberate moves by the former People’s Partnership administration.
“They dismantled SAUTT, which was one of the best crime-fighting initiatives we had. We were getting things done—kidnappings down—why would they dismantle that? Now the same ones want to come forward as though they are the panacea for fighting these things.
“So you cancelled the boats for five years and three months, but then they went to China and hurried and procured some Damen vessels.
“None of us as citizens knew they went to get those vessels. In September 2015, we had to face a bill for those vessels because they had taken out no money or (financing) for those vessels.
“It was an election gimmick and, worse than that, there is an international criminal investigation into the UNC’s procurement of those Damen vessels. And that is how the coalition does business,” Young said.