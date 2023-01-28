‘We lost everything, we’re on the streets’

A dispute over 16 acres of north coast land is believed to have led to yesterday morning’s double homicide in Blanchisseuse.

Nigel “Garbu” Dedier, 51, and Mitchell “Frist” Evangelist, 31, were ambushed and shot dead shortly after 10 a.m. as they worked on the construction site of a house off the Blanchisseuse Main Road.

The site is located opposite the Blanchisseuse recreation ground and community centre.