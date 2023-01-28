‘We lost everything, we’re on the streets’

A FAMILY of nine, which includes four children, is seeking help after a fire destroyed their home.
A lit candle is believed to have been the cause of the blaze.
Mitchum Rawlins yesterday pleaded for assistance for materials to be able to rebuild the home in Harmony Hall, Gasparillo.
“I don’t want no money in my hand. If anybody willing to donate anything and they willing to go to the hardware and pay for it for themselves, I would be gladly appreciative,” Rawlins said while speaking to reporters at the site where there was burnt debris.
He also asked for help for his nieces and nephews who have been unable to attend school after losing all their school supplies in the fire, which occurred two Fridays ago.
The family was asleep when around 1.30 a.m., Rawlins was awakened by a loud sound.
He walked out of his bedroom and saw flames coming from the front room of the wooden structure.
His sister, Merissa De Verteuil, who also realised the house was on fire, tried to extinguish the flames.
“She ran downstairs to get some sand to see if she could put it (the fire) out. By the time she get the sand and she trying to come back up the stairs, she fall down because she panicking because this is the first time we experiencing this.”
Rawlins added they all had to scamper out.
“Everybody start to run out of the house. My sister couldn’t grab nothing.... All she could do was just grab her children and my little brother them and come out.”
The children, Cassi’Lee, three; Jaquan, eight; Catalyia, nine; and Judah, 13, all made it safely outside, along with De Verteuil, 30; Rawlins, 26; and brothers Jomal, 19; and Neville, 21.
The family’s dog, Lightning, was also unharmed.
The matriarch, Antonia De Verteuil, who works as a security officer, was brought to the house by a co-worker, but found the place the family occupied for the past 21 years ablaze.
The house did not have electricity as there were electrical problems and the family applied to have the supply disconnected.
They then began using battery-powered lights, but Rawlins said they then had to resort to the use of candles.
“The curtain or a cloth came into contact with the candle and that is what really cause the fire in the house.... The rain was falling and it’s a board house, so the breeze passing through the wood and like the breeze came into contact with the curtain.”
Rawlins said the house was fully furnished and all items were destroyed.
Even the $8,000 cash he had from the sale of his car three days before the fire went up in flames. Rawlins said he kept the money under his bed because his hectic work schedule prevented him from going to the bank to deposit it.
Rawlins said he did not get the opportunity to grab it before he fled the burning house.
The sandblaster and painter did however quickly take his work-related items.
“I grab my work documents, my work uniform and my boots because I say, if I at least have that, I could still at least make a little dollar.”
Rawlins, who is not a permanent employee, said he was however told on Thursday that work was slow and he could not be employed at this time.
Since the fire, the family has been staying with a sister in Gasparillo, but that arrangement is only temporary as her landlord gave them two weeks before they have to move out.
“We have no money for rent, so basically we outside on the streets after that time reach.... We on the streets because we lose everything,” Rawlins said.
Anyone willing to assist the family can call 320-1952 or 339-8609.