We must forgive

AS senseless and evil as the shooting death of Indian national Sivasankaran Shrikanth Iyer may have been, it is our responsibility as humans to forgive the ones who carried out the heinous crime.

So said Pundit Mohindra Persad as the 37-year-old, who was murdered outside his San Fernando home last Tuesday, was laid to rest yesterday.

Iyer had just returned home following a routine jog with friends at the nearby Palmiste Park when a gunman approached his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot. The person who carried out the crime is still on the run.

At yesterday’s service, Pundit Persad urged mourners to always adopt and practise God-like qualities such as love, charity, humility, contentment and truthfulness. But the most important trait he said, was the act of forgiveness.

“Today somebody do something, we cannot forgive them, we cannot forget, but we pray every day for God to forgive and forget us and our mistakes. God can forgive, God can forget,” he said.

The funeral service took place at the Shore of Peace cremation site and saw scores of friends and some relatives present to say their final farewell.

“Today, my friends, we see so much raging crime and violence, frustration, stress, anxiety, hurt, pain, misery, murder, kidnapping, rape. So much problems caused by man, who is supposed to be, on the contrary, the most loving, forgiving and divine in nature. We are losing ourselves,” said Persad.

He said we as humans are becoming more and more out of control and it is only us to blame for the out of control place the earth has become.

Gone in a

split second

“In a split second, life can be taken away from us, evidently as we see before us. We are becoming out of control. We are becoming very discomforting, we are becoming frustrated and then we ask ourselves the question ‘why?’

“Is it because of the sun? Is it because of the moon? Is it because of the plants, the animals? Who are we to blame for what has happened to us or what is happening to us and what will happen to us? Sometimes my dear friends, we have to take accountability, we have to take responsibility,” stated Persad.

However, the pundit said we are in the habit of blaming everyone and everything else for what is taking place except ourselves.

“When we see what is taking place in the world, we do not want to accept responsibility. We play the blame game, the more we blame, the better we feel. The more we blame, we feel the problem will go,” he said.

Iyer came to this country about ten years ago, relatives said, in search of a better life.

He last held a managerial post with the construction company General Earth Movers Ltd.

On of Iyer’s co-workers, Andrew Thackorie, also spoke at the funeral service.

“We loved him very dearly like a brother. He was one of us. It is beyond comprehension; we can’t comprehend; this is so foolish, evil.

“Whoever did this, they are going to get God’s justice. You are my brother. I am so sorry. You came here to make a better life, you didn’t deserve this,” said Thackorie.

