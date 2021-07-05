The country deserves a less lengthy, less expensive and a simpler process for selecting a Police Commissioner, Independent Senator Anthony Vieira said yesterday.
He added, “2021 is already stressful enough, we don’t need a protracted, uncertain and overly expensive process for the appointment of a Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner,” as he contributed to a private motion filed by UNC Senator Wade Mark asking the House to annul the 2021 Selection of the Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioner Order.
Vieira said the 2015 process had proved to be a very expensive undertaking costing taxpayers some $27 million with little or nothing to show for it.
Noting that the 2015 Order required the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to outsource the recruitment, Vieira said: “Given that the role and the mandate of the Police Service Commission under Section 123 of the Constitution is to appoint persons to hold or act in the office of CoP and DCP, I really have no problem with this year’s process eliminating the need for an intermediary to do essentially what the Commission was set up to do.”
He said the Constitution provides for orders such as this and such orders have been routinely made over the years. “When I look at the order I see nothing in it that conflicts with any substantial provision of the Constitution. Yes it varies the 2015 order but that 2015 Order varied the 2009 Order which in turn varied the 2007 Order,” he said.
Not another
$27 million to waste
On Mark’s point that the 2021 Order opened the door for Cabinet to vary the selection, Vieira said: “I see nothing in the Commissioner of Police Selection Order of 2021 which dilutes, compromises or significantly diminishes the role of the Police Service Commission as feared by Senator Mark. Fidelity to the principles as enshrined in the Constitution is unaffected as in keeping with its mandate, it is the Police Service Commission who will be selecting, appointing the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner and that appointment could only be made after the House of Representatives approves the notification in respect of the office.
“I shudder to consider the Police Service Commission having to go out to tender at this late stage to get a firm to advertise here and abroad. We have been there, done that. It didn’t work out well the last time. And the country just doesn’t have another $27 million to waste. Certainly not in this time of pandemic, when the country needs certainty and stability.”
Vieira commended Mark for catapulting the issue into people’s awareness, but said he was inclined not to support the motion.
He criticised the fact that “in typical fashion” the measures to simplify the process were being implemented at the 11th hour.
He said there should be a clause for renewal in the Commissioner of Police’s contract, saying given the things that need to be done by a Police Commissioner, the term of three years is “on the short side”.
“While I understand that a tight rein may be desirable, it seems to me that if the incumbent is performing well having an option for renewal is in everyone’s best interest, especially if it would avoid procedural tangles, unnecessary expense and it offers continued stability,” he said.
—Ria Taitt