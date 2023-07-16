‘We need to change everybody’

Crime and flooding are what residents of areas served by the Chaguanas Borough Corporation say are plaguing their communities.
While some are hopeful that the upcoming local government election will bring change, “fresh” faces even, others expressed that “election come and election go”, it is the “same ole, same ole”, so they cannot envision an end to their woes anytime soon.
As the Sunday Express continues its series seeking people’s views on the delivery of services by their respective corporations ahead of the August 14 election, business owners, residents and vendors interviewed in Endeavour, the heart of Chaguanas and Enterprise called for better service from their area representatives.
Chaguanas was given its name by Spanish settlers in the 18th century when the community was inhabited by an Amerindian tribe of the same name.
The largest of the three boroughs in Trinidad, it is considered one of the fastest growing.
The Chaguanas Borough Corporation serves the electoral districts of Felicity/Endeavour, Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah, Charlieville, Cunupia, Edinburgh/Longdenville South, Enterprise South/Longdenville North and Montrose.
Burgeoning crime
Along Endeavour Road, the complaints about flooding and burgeoning crime in the area were on everyone’s lips when the Sunday Express visited on Friday.
Owner and operator of Linsay’s Auto Parts Linsay Gunness said within minutes of rainfall, the road is inundated with water.
“The last flooding, we had to go ourselves and get sandbags. The neighbour next door got flood out. The corporation came and they saw the water and turned around. They never even say, ‘Well, let’s put on our boots and see what get damaged,’” she said.
While her five-year-old business has not been directly affected by crime, Gunness said she was worried as bandits have robbed other business and residents.
“The first thing we want addressed is the crime. We want a little more police patrols. And then we want them to address the flooding,” she said
But her colleague, who wanted to remain anonymous, was not hopeful this would happen.
“We are not seeing any help from any party because when they come, they will tell you the same thing. By the end of this week, you will see people coming and walking and making promises,” he said.
“None of them good. I wish somebody new comes in and get rid of all of them....And you see when Christmas come, they saying, ‘Linsay, girl, I want to have a Christmas treat.’ For what? You not doing nothing in the area. Look at the drain there, half an hour rain falls and the water crossing it,” he said.
He said just recently, four animals were stolen from a cattle farmer farther down the road.
On May 6, the livestock farmer reported that four of his animals worth $26,000 were missing.
Two of the cows had recently given birth.
Three weeks later, two men from Cunupia were arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.
Farther up the street, fruit and vegetable vendor Fareed Shurab, who has lived in Endeavour all his life, voiced the same concerns about crime and flooding.
He said the Oasis Greens Housing Development Corporation (HDC) community was in a “mess” with robberies.
“Nobody doing nothing, you know. Everybody just want the office, as far as I could see. A long as they get in the office, they forget the people because generation after generation and they can’t fix the flooding in here. Look the state of the playground (in Avidesh Samaroo Park). A little child get a long cut on his foot from the park,” Shurab said, when asked if he was looking forward to change after the local government election.
“I don’t even know the name of the girl who is going up for the area. I see she set up an office down the road, and right in front of it is one big pothole. You supposed to done call the mayor’s office and fix that,” he pointed out.
Just back from feeding her cows opposite her home, along Eqypt Trace, Endeavour, Ramdai Sankar said she had no complaints about the delivery of service.
“I’m satisfied with everything. Everything is good. We don’t really get flooding on this side. I’m going out to vote. I vote every time,” she said.
A few houses away, a mini-mart worker who didn’t want to give her name gave a different story.
She called for police patrols in the crime-ridden area.
“We have a lot of theft. There’s one guy, I don’t know if he’s a serial bandit. He came in here and he cleaned us out, and when we posted a video of it online, we ended up seeing a whole set of other videos with him stealing,” she said.
“And when we reported it to the police, they said the dollar value is not enough for them to do anything. So crime does pay in Trinidad because if they could steal and you know nobody would come after you, then they will continue to thief small,” she added.
Along Enterprise Main Road, Guyanese vendor and resident of Enterprise for over 20 years Joycelyn Samuels recounted how warring gangs in the community fire-bombed a shop on the main road in 2016, and the blaze spread and destroyed her home.
“I get caught up between two gangs. I lost everything and start over again. It was a set of runaround, but nobody help me since. Them don’t care. None of them ain’t make sense. My papers straight, but what I voting for? I not even voting in Guyana, why I will vote here? Whoever in power, they does help themselves,” she said.
Commenting on the property tax issue, Lawrence Durham, a resident of Enterprise for almost 70 years, said he had no problem paying the tax once it is used in the way Government intended.
“They said the money collected would be for the corporations to fix the issues in their area. I hope so because we need a lot of betterment. It should start with the area representative being more present,” he said.
‘Nobody doing their job’
At the Chaguanas Market, vendors had little good to say about the Corporation and Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed.
Provision vendor Linda Bhagwandeen, who has been selling at the market for the past 16 years, said just Thursday morning, thieves raided her and her husband’s stall and stole ten pumpkins.
Days before that, thieves made off with half a bag of yams, worth about $700.
“People losing real goods inside here. The people willing to pay security guards to watch their goods, but the corporation don’t want that,” she said.
Compounding the situation, she said, were poor sales.
“Sales real slow and goods expensive. Sometimes, we go home with nothing,” Bhagwandeen said.
A vendor in a stall across from hers, when asked if she was satisfied with the delivery of service by the corporation, steupsed and responded:
“I think we need to change everybody. Nobody doing their job. For more than three years, we didn’t have a toilet. We didn’t have lights. Nothing not fixing in the market. It’s because of elections they start to fix things. We have two toilets working inside here now. It’s over 45 years I selling here.
“All of them is a big waste of time. The mayor does hide from we on this side. We don’t ever see he.”
Vendor Anil Tajar said vendors had not seen the mayor inside the market since the last local government election.
He too lamented poor sales and attributed it to illegal vending on the roadway outside the market.
“We pay $150 a month for a stall. The vendors on the road don’t pay a cent, but they are benefiting because they are getting all the sales. We have to sell our goods at cost price to compete with them,” he said.
“People don’t bother to come inside the market if they can get everything outside. The mayor has to see about that but he don’t come in here. If we see a councillor pass, we could talk and say what we want done, but nobody not even coming,” Tajar said.
“Last local government, the representative for the area...I can’t even remember his name...pass through here and promised us he will get fans and lights for us. He come and win the election and a whole five, six years pass and nothing,” he said.
The Sunday Express was unable to reach Mayor Mohammed yesterday.