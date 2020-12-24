‘We’re one people in eyes of God’

We are one people in the eyes of God.

This was the message from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as he sent Christmas greetings to the nation yesterday.

“As you know, the past year has been very testing for the entire world and no less for us here, as a people. Throughout the year, we have been faced with, and continue to be confronted with several challenges, such as the decline in global energy prices, a matter so close to our well-being, in the early part; then came the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been with us since March, standing alongside the continuing old threat of the HIV virus,” he said in a statement.