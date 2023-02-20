We’re ready, says Carnival security chief

THERE will be security capacity to handle anything the Merry Monarch throws at them.
Carnival Gold Commander ACP Collis Hazel was confident yesterday that the police and fire services, ambulance, Defence Force and the nation’s hospitals are all prepared for “The Mother of All Carnivals” today and tomorrow with the expectation that there will be some issues.
He gave the figure of 1,500 officers per shift in Trinidad with 350 per shift in Tobago.
Officers on vacation have been called out while the Defence Force is bolstering the police’s troop strength with boots of their own, Hazel told the Express.
An upbeat-sounding Hazel noted Trinidad and Tobago’s level of preparedness after two years of not having to manage anything close to what is expected to be a massive show with tens of thousands of people involved.
He said he had already spoken to Carnival bandleaders and, with more bands this year, he had already discussed their routes in order to avoid bands clashing and causing traffic bottlenecks.
He said bandleaders were committed to giving their up-to-date locations and this information will be used by the police to determine where other bands should go or where they should avoid.
“Bands have increased but band routes have remained the same,” he said as he justified the need for much more coordination compared to Carnival 2020.
Issues such as where police are going to be located in parts of north, east, central and south have already been worked out as the police are catering for those who love Carnival as well as those who would rather not be involved.
Support for other areas
T&T’s beaches and rural areas are also going to be covered by the police as thousands have already been visiting these areas. Hazel said religious groups and others have already gone to East Trinidad areas such as Toco and Balandra, as well as Tobago.
He said the spaces they will be occupying for the next few days have already been checked out by officers of the Child Protection Unit and officers from the Community Policing Units have already been assigned to those areas.
Lifeguards are at the nation’s popular beaches and Hazel advised those heading to the seaside to use the facilities where there are lifeguards on duty.
A rumour that some police officers scheduled to be on duty today were to engage in a sort of sick-out action due to their recent acceptance of a four per cent salary hike was rubbished by Hazel.
“I don’t know where that rumour came out but the Police Social and Welfare Association sat with us and we all agreed with (Government’s) offer so that report is erroneous...debunk it,” he said.
Hazel said: “In fact, We have already called people off leave and they would have already provided their postings to us as they are working and so to come out and hear that they are not working, no.”