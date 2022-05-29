We should not give up on them, says Deosaran

The Integrity Commission has prepared a note for Cabinet to amend the Integrity in Public Life (IPLA) legislation to make clear that it has the power to determine its staffing needs, exclusive of any other authority.

The request comes in the wake of a “tumultuous year” in which the commission found itself in conflict with the registrar, who is the adminis­trative head and its chief accounting officer of the commission; the in­­ves­tigators and other members of staff.