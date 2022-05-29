We should not give up on them, says Deosaran

Reform, intervention and rehabilitation.
These are the pillars which should be taken into consideration when dealing with children housed in facilities due to court rulings or who became wards of the State.
The pillars were part of former independent senator Dr Ramesh Deosaran’s study into juvenile homes, which was presented in October 1997 to The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.
Based on the interviews conducted then, Deosaran said there was need to review and upgrade the resources of the homes identified since the majority of the children housed needed guidance.
“If we hope to improve the lives of these youths, the data suggests that these youths have not given up. Most of them appear as children of hope. We, too, should not give up on them. We should still keep faith,” Deosaran, professor emeritus, who is also a criminologist, told the Sunday Express in an interview earlier this month.
His study looked at the socio-economic factors leading to children becoming residents at homes either managed by the State or privately owned.
Deosaran has not seen a copy of the 1997 Robert Sabga task force report, but admitted to only hearing about it through contributions from then-social development minister Manohar Ramsaran during debates in Parliament.
The 1997 Sabga report detailed sexual abuse, torture, unsanitary conditions, financial malfeasance and other atrocities against children at various homes in Trinidad perpetrated by managers and staff.
Based on what Ramsaran had disclosed, Deosaran said his project “and its results should be closely integrated with and considered alongside this task force report (July 1997)”.
“This project and this task force dealt largely with the management and physical conditions of these homes and, in particular, the extent to which these conditions affected the welfare of the youths,” he said.
The criminologist said his research took a close, in-depth look at social, economic, educational and psychological characteristics of the youths in the seven homes studied—youth by youth, home by home.
“The results are therefore quite detailed and could be effectively linked to the findings of the Cabinet task force for overall attention in terms of policy development and implementation. In fact, the results and analysis from this research project should be seen as a natural, logical follow-up to the task’s force report,” he said.
The selected homes in Deosaran’s study included St Michael’s School for Boys, Youth Training Centre, St Jude’s School for Girls, St Dominic’s Children’s Home, St Mary’s Children’s Home, Jayalakshmi Children’s Home and the Islamic Home for Children’s Corporative.
It takes a village
The report highlighted that while it is clear from the results many of those at YTC, St Michael’s and St Jude’s have committed crimes of varying degrees of seriousness, urgent consideration should be given to the accompanying fact that these youths have come from relatively impoverished social and economic backgrounds.
In other words, Deosaran said, “this overall situation indicates that while Government has a direct role to play in alleviating social and economic conditions in the society, there is as well a very pressing need for all other secondary institutions (eg, school, church) and community bodies (eg, parent/teachers associations) to recognise the nature and implications of youth crime and delinquency, and develop prevention programmes in their respective communities.
“The responsibilities of the primary reference group, the family, have to be re-visited and seriously emphasised.”
The report noted that 32 per cent of these youths lived with a mother; only 29 per cent of them lived with a guardian; 24 per cent lived with both parents; ten per cent lived with a father; three per cent lived by themselves and two per cent lived with friends, orphanages, etc.
Additionally, 70 per cent of the youths were of African descent; 13 per cent of East Indian descent; and 18 per cent, mixed.
On the issue of schooling, the report showed that over 50 per cent had reached primary school level; 21 per cent, junior secondary; 11 per cent, senior comprehensive school; and the rest dispersed across other institutions.
Less than two per cent went to a convent or (seven-year) college.
Based on the data presented, Deosaran said: “Surely this overall social background configuration provides a concrete basis for developing or expanding specific public policies, especially when further analysis will reveal the specific residential areas affected more than others.”
Welfare of youths
At the time of the research, Deosaran said a thorough review of the procedures and mechanisms for sending or accepting youths into the various children’s homes should be immediately undertaken, with the appropriate consultations.
“Whilst the law makes certain specifications for fitness, supervision or release of youths, there have evolved over the years many grey areas which do not always cater to the welfare of the youths or to managerial efficiency of these homes,” he said.
And even with their relatively impoverished background, most of these youths expressed a keen desire to improve themselves and look forward to a brighter future, the report noted.
“They should be taken at their word and use these expressed desires for rehabilitation. Further, many of them have accepted full responsibility for what they have done.”
This contrition, the report stated, could be used as an additional basis for helping them to reconstruct their lives, with attention being given to the kinds of support and assistance they themselves look forward to.
“In close consultation with the managers and tutors of these homes, we should conduct a thorough review of all existing and counselling programmes in order to make them more relevant, more rehabilitative and in particular using the data in this and follow-up studies,” Deosaran said.
Support system needed
A strong support system that regularly reviews the detention status of these youths, that constructs viable rewards for good behaviour and assistance for youths leaving these homes, should be in place, the report noted.
In other words, “these youths should not leave these homes, especially YTC, to face a bleak, hostile, social environment. These youths of course have a responsibility to shape an uplifting environment for themselves, but at the same time, if crime prevention is an objective, these youths should find themselves in some enhancing partnerships, at least temporarily”.
It added that a bridge is needed and existing agencies, for example, YTEPP and Civilian Conservation Corps, can play an active part.
“In this same vein, there is a clear need to have a series of tracer studies to find out what these youths do or do not do, and where they go when they leave these homes. The names and addresses of their relatives and friends would help in designing such tracer studies.”
Youths expressed contrition
From the data collected (interviews), it was clear that about 80 per cent of these youths expressed contrition.
“These youths are now contrite and have a rather deep sense of responsibility. These youths, from the data again, will be deeply inspired if, in addition to what obtains now in homes, they can have the benefit of some kind of supportive, personal, sustained attachment,” the report states.
As part of its recommendation, the report called for an arrangement between The University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Social Sciences and the youths to become “partners in growth”.
“On a one-to-one basis, this nurturing relationship could help the youth know that in addition to the internal support, at least somebody out there cares. He or she would look forward to visits, share dreams and gain confidence.”
In addition to which, systematic clinical attempts should be made to enable these youths, in the required degree, to have healthy egos, the report stated.
Objectives of the study
The objectives of the study included identifying and examining the social, economic and psychological characteristics of youths in these homes “to measure the extent to which these characteristics are related to their thinking, intentions and behaviour”.
Additionally, the study measured the children’s varying levels of moral and civic responsibility, self-reliance, educational and career interests and potential for deviance.
Once identified, the range of deviant dispositions and behaviours can be addressed, leading to intervention, prevention or rehabilitative programmes within the identified homes.