WE SWEAR TO BE FAIR

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj

‘Commission acts independently’: Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, left, counsel to the commission, addresses the media during yesterday’s news conference at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain. Also present was Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, chairman of the commission of enquiry tasked with examining and enquiring into all the circumstances which led to the deaths of four of the five divers from LMCS Ltd, a company contracted by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to carry out undersea pipeline repair works. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

The public is being assured that the commission of enquiry into the February 25 Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd diving tragedy that claimed four lives will be conducted fairly and ­impartially.

The assurance came from the newly sworn-in commissioners, who yesterday distanced themselves from any political affiliations.

Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, was sworn in as commissioner and chairman of the enquiry yesterday, while local subsea specialist Gregory Wilson was sworn in as a commissioner.

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, is serving as counsel to the commission.

Morrison and Wilson, who received their instruments of appointment from acting President Christine Kangaloo yesterday, have been tasked with ­examining and enquiring into all the circumstances which led to the deaths of four of the five divers from LMCS Ltd, a company contracted by Paria to carry out undersea pipeline repair works.

Speaking at a news conference at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Maharaj sought to make it clear that although appointed by the State, the commission acts independently.

“I am not involved in any politics, I am doing this on behalf of the State of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

“I took this appointment because I believe I have a duty to assist the State and the State is different to any politi­cal party. The people constitute the State, in effect, so in my view I am acting on behalf of the State. I am basically the lawyer for the people of Trinidad and Tobago in this enquiry,” he added.

Maharaj said the enquiry is completely detached from politics, and the commissioners function as judges.

“The fact that the Government of the day is providing the infrastructure and the resources or the finance, it doesn’t mean that the commission of enquiry is a tool of any government,” he said.

No political affiliations

Morrison, a former president of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica and current Justice of Appeal in the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands, also stressed that he had no political affiliations and no biases in the matter.

“I can say that I have no connection with Paria, I have no connection with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, save to the extent that I have been asked to do this. As far as I am aware, I come to this exercise with a completely open mind,” he said.

Wilson said his only interest in the matter was to find answers.

“I am not affiliated with any political party, I am not affiliated with Paria or any State agency in any form. My ­interest in this is to bring an answer to the families and to the nation,” he said.

While the commission has been formally appointed, the members could not give any timeframe by which they are expected to complete their work.

“We know that the question of how long all of this will take is probably uppermost in everyone’s minds,” said Morrison.

“However, we are sure that, as you will appreciate, this is not a process to be rushed, at the expense of a proper enquiry. So, please be patient with us.”

He said the first order of business after the evidence-gathering phase would be to convene a procedural hearing.

He said the procedural hearing should be held sometime in August, provided that the commission completes the evidence-gathering phase by then.

Evidence-gathering critical

Maharaj said the evidence-gathering stage is critical, as the information and documents and any other evidence obtained would effectively be the lifeblood of the enquiry.

He said the commission would have a secretariat, including investigators and administrative staff, to assist it in gathering evidence.

The secretariat will publish advertisements inviting persons who have relevant information and evidence to submit statements to the commission. Maharaj said letters will also be issued to persons and entities who may have information on the tragic incident, including Paria, LMCS and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

Maharaj noted that the commission has the power to compel witnesses to give evidence and to compel the production of documents.

He said while some believe the commission will take too long or cost millions of taxpayers’ dollars, it is important for the facts surrounding the tragic deaths of the four divers to be fully investigated.

“So, I do not think that the argument that it’s taking a long time, or it will take a long time, which will cost some money, should outweigh the value that this commission of enquiry would have,” he said.

Rift among NPTA members again

Rift among NPTA members again

Tensions continue to flare among members of the National Parent-­Teacher Association (NPTA)—this time, over today’s executive election.

The election, to decide on a new president and other national exe­cutives, will take place during the NPTA’s annual conference of delegates, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at ­Valencia Secondary School.

Youngest son waiting for dead diver to come home

Youngest son waiting for dead diver to come home

Every day, the youngest son of Rishi Nagassar, one of four divers killed in the February 25 Paria tragedy, awakes, asking to see his father. He waits in tears at the family’s front gate from time to time, awaiting Nagassar’s return.

And his mother, Vanessa Kussie, says she is only surviving on the comfort provi­ded by loved ones who surround her daily. But hearing her son’s cries, she says, has made enduring a hard task.

Rowley: Kamla's Pegasus spy claims false

Rowley: Kamla’s Pegasus spy claims false

“Completely false”.

As he categorically denied that the State ever used Israeli Pegasus spyware, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also disclosed yesterday that his Government “resisted repeated attempts by a former commissioner of police to obtain, own and utilise intercept technology by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”.

'Friendly' cop killed, suspect denies he did it

'Friendly' cop killed, suspect denies he did it

A police constable is dead following a confrontation yesterday in Diego Martin.

The slain officer has been identified as PC Clarence Gilkes.

He was attached to the Western Division Task Force.

From initial reports, at about 3 p.m. yesterday officers of the Task Force made their way to Richplain Road, Diego Martin, to execute a search warrant on a man wanted by the police.

