'We want our lands'

Several ex-Caroni (1975) Ltd workers staged a protest yesterday as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley attended a function to open the Nutrimix Next Generation Hatchery in Couva.
The group demanded that they be given the land owed to them for the past 19 years as part of their Voluntary Separation of Employment Package (VSEP). They lined the roadway holding placards and calling for their land to be handed over,
Rowley passed the group in his vehicular convoy as he arrived for the function. Neither he nor Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries spoke about the protesters during the ceremony.
Before the ministers’ arrival Chano Mahabir, 73, lamented that her husband, an ex-Caroni worker died in a fire at Caroni (1975) Ltd back in 2003. She said while she received compensation, she was still awaiting the promised lands.
“We need it, the workers are dying and going, we need the land now. People have nowhere to live, they want the land to build a house to live. We need we land, the Prime Minister should do something and give us our land …
“We want we land now, Prime Minister. We pleading with you to give us our land, please,” she said.
Former employee Steven Ramkissoon said they just wanted information on the length of time they were to continue waiting. “This is not a hand-out, it is not a gift, It’s an entitlement and we just need answers,” he said.
Where’s the justice?
Councillor for California/Point Lisas, Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, said the purpose for being at the protest was twofold.
He said he had been awaiting his VSEP entitlement for two acres of agricultural land and, as a local government representation, ex- Caroni workers in his area had been calling on him “with tears in their eyes” for help.
“They have lost their family, their father and mothers who have worked in the sugar industry and the children have not benefited from the VSEP entitlement,” Maraj said.
Asking where is the justice, he said 50 per cent of people who are expecting to get their VSEP plan have died.
He also said they were told there should not be fixed buildings on agriculture land. However, the newly opened hatchery was on agricultural land.
The new site is located in the constituency of Couva South.
Member of Parliament for the area Rudranath Indarsingh told the Express that the Prime Minister, in the last general election told the ex-Caroni workers that they will honour the entitlement.
“So far in their second tenure or term this has been the furthest thing from the truth. In fact the Government has stopped distributing any of the lands for ex-Caroni workers,” he said.
He added that the lands have been developed by contractors to whom money is owed.
“I am told that these matters are tied up in the court… If the Government honoured its commitment to these contractors I think the process of continuing the distribution should take place,” he said.
Rambharat in phone message told the Express he understood the group of protesters were from those awaiting the Exchange II B lots. He said this involves 441 lots.
Rambharat said he had asked the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD) for an update on the delivery of leases for that site.