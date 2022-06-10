‘We want to bury Becker’

THERE’S a saying that no parent should have to bury a child.
But for the mother of Waterloo gardener Becker Seelal, 28, who disappeared a year ago, she believes he is no longer alive, and she wants to obtain his remains and hold a ceremonious, dignified burial for her son.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Becker’s mother, Dixie-Ann Seelal, said soon after he went missing on May 3, 2021, there was physical, torturous pain over his loss.
But two days after Becker, walked out of their home, and vanished without a trace, she lost the maternal feeling of his presence.
“I know he was killed. It is just for the police to do their job. All I want is a funeral and final resting place for Becker. That place will be somewhere that we can go to talk to him when we need to. Becker’s two sisters—Allison and Rebecca, also need this,” said the mother.
She said whoever has the information on the location of his remains can get an anonymous message to them and her family will do the rest.
Seelal said she last spoke with the police in the Central Police Division about her son’s case in December 2021, and she was left feeling angry and disappointed over the callous and cold interaction with them.
“One of the officers asked me, ‘Where is Becker hiding?’ I was so shocked and angry by that. If I knew that he was hiding, would I go into the police station? They got me so upset,” said the mother.
That police officer’s question to her was a far cry from the helpfulness and kindness shown by the public since her son’s disappearance, she said.
For weeks, members of the public, local hunters’ groups, villagers, family and friends banded together to search for Becker, but without success.
She expressed her gratitude to everyone who had called, visited, prayed or assisted the family, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown periods.
Seelal said people have told her they have dreamt of Becker and he sends a message to tell her to stop crying and that he is okay.
“Two people have told me that they have hugged him in their dreams. It gives me comfort to hear that about him in the afterlife,” she said.
On the fateful day he disappeared, Becker told his mother he was going to collect money from the sale of his vegetable crop.
The gardener had planted and reaped corn the last few months and had advertised his produce on Facebook.
Seelal said before he left home that day he last spoke to her, and he showed her nothing but love.
She had been ailing with back pains and he checked on her before he left home. He offered to purchase medication and return with it that evening, which was a clear indication that he intended to return home, the mother said.
“I was in so much pain that day I did not even get to tell him how much I love him and that ‘ate’ me up inside. I didn’t get to tell him how much I love him. He knows I love him. He meant everything to me. I watched people’s kids getting kidnapped and I now know how they feel when they lost their child. I never expected that to happen to mine,” she said.
Threat rumours
Seelal, 48, believes her son was attacked and did not survive.
There were several rumours in his community over what led to his disappearance.
One of them was about a stolen boat engine from Mayaro, and his mother said that the day after Divali in October 2019, police officers detained him briefly, had searched his downstairs apartment and his car. They found nothing.
She said her son was a hard-working and ambitious man who took a keen interest in farming and turned it into a steady income.
He embraced the long hours in his garden, and took pride in his planting and harvesting of his crops and yields from self-employment.
Becker had posted to the Facebook group Trini Farmers on April 15 advertising his harvested corn for sale.
“Good evening, everyone. I’ll be harvesting corn again tomorrow morning. Small: $1, medium: $1.50, location: Waterloo. Better prices if taking 500 or more corn,” was his post.
There was also a rumour that he was threatened over a romantic relationship with a female relative of a police officer.
There had not been any demand for ransom, and no trace of him since he was seen on security camera footage walking out of his street.
A few days after his disappearance, the single mother of three had raised $30,000 together with her family members for information on her missing son.
There were no takers, and businessman and broadcaster Inshan Ishmael added $70,000 with the hope that the larger amount would bring substantial information to the authorities to crack the case.
At that time Ishmael had written on his Facebook page, “I have been asked what I can do to assist the family of Becker Seelal. Well, I cannot go out and search and neither can I ask people to gather due to Covid, but what I can do is add $70,000 to the reward money to make it $100,000. God willing this may make a difference.”
Seelal described her only son as her “eyeball”, and he looked out for her especially since she had previously suffered a stroke and suffered from hypertension.
Since his disappearance, she has suffered two other strokes due to her mental anguish. She said that after the third stroke, she “pulled herself together” and took better care of her health.
“Becker’s sisters keep me strong, and I do my best for them. I pulled myself together after Becker’s birthday in August 13. We did a thanksgiving on that day and I am grateful for the wonderful years with my son,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.