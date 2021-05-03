'We were perfect...’

Haven Allahar with his wife, Bertille.

A WONDERFUL life that was getting even better has been suddenly cut short by the actions of two men who threw an elderly woman to the ground for a few hundred dollars.

She never recovered and died days after being discharged from hospital. Haven Allahar, the husband of Bertille Allahar lamented that prior to his wife being struck and robbed in front of their home on April 8 they were enjoying their retirement.

Bertille was 81 and the couple had been married for 38 years.

Up to last night the men who struck her had not been detained.

Her body is expected to be examined at the Forensic Science Centre today to determine the actual cause of death.

The Express interviewed Allahar at his Emerald Drive, Diamond Vale home last Saturday, when he described what happened prior to his wife’s death on April 28.

He said on the afternoon of April 8, they visited Republic Bank, Starlite Plaza, on the Diego Martin Main Road, where he withdrew a undisclosed sum of cash to pay their gardener.

“I believe that when we left the bank they followed us in a small red car. As I turned into our driveway they drove past us and I noticed when two men got out the car,” he said.

He said when he and his wife were getting out their vehicle the two men who were dropped off ran up to her and while grabbing her purse they pushed her to the ground, as a result of which she received a blow to the right side of her head as she struck the pavement.

“She was rendered unconscious,” he said. He said he contacted the ambulance services who took his wife to St James Hospital where she was stabilised and was eventually transferred to Port of Spain General Hospital.

Praise for police

Allahar said when the hospital discharged his wife she was unable to remember anything...even him.

“She was on Ward 15 for 16 days and by April 24 they discharged her but she had no memory at all. She could not even speak,” he said, adding that doctors told him then they would not have been able to say when her memory would have returned.

He said he even refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine as he did not know how it would have affected him since his wife depended on him for almost everything.

He said around 2 a.m. on April 28 his wife began complaining of feeling unwell and began drifting in and out of consciousness. He contacted an ambulance and was advised how to keep her conscious until they arrived. She was rushed again to the St James Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

“We were perfect. Everything was wonderful and things were getting even better. We were living a quiet life and it was good because I had finally stopped liming,” he said.

“She sang with the Lydians for 18 years and it was a passion of hers even after she retired from the National Insurance Board,” he said.

Allahar also said he is quite pleased with the treatment he received from the police who from day one have been great. During the interview with the Express a police patrol vehicle stopped in front of his house as two officers from the West End Police Station checked in on him and asked if he was okay.

“See what I was talking about,” he said.

