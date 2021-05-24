‘We will be happy to help’

Trinidad and Tobago is now one year into the Covid-19 pandemic and many families are facing economic hardship, some unable to provide meals for their loved ones.
Many low-income families have invested their savings into devices for their children to attend online classes, leaving behind little funds to purchase grocery items.
In Pleasantville, some mothers have admitted to skipping meals to ensure that their children had enough to eat.
This, according to Chinaka Jordan, was enough to inspire her to begin a food bank in the community.
Jordan is a member of the Generation Survival Foundation, founded seven years ago to assist families in need.
“We found that a lot of people lost their jobs in the last year and it was becoming difficult for them to feed their loved ones. In some cases, mothers were finding it difficult to feed their little children and that was heartbreaking,” she said.
Jordan, who lives in Pleasantville, said her group reached out to many families asking what they needed. “We found that some families had some items and needed items to complete a meal. Like one had rice and wanted a tin of corned beef or one had flour and needed rice, so that is how we came up with the idea of a food bank,” she said.
Jordan said the response has been overwhelming with residents “chipping in” to donate items. “It is difficult to ask one person to donate a hamper to a family, so when we explained what a food bank is about it was easy for someone to come in and drop off a tin of peas or a pack of rice. And needy families have benefited in recent weeks,” she said.
Welcome deposits
Generation Survival Foundation has partnered with Jordan’s Cafe in the initiative. This food bank is located at the café, corner Poinsettia and Pleasantville Circular Drive, Pleasantville.
Jordan said, “If you want to ‘deposit’ into our food bank, feel free to drop off food, household and cleaning items at Jordan’s Cafe. All donations will be put toward the food bank. If you are in need and wish to ‘withdraw’ from the food bank, simply come to Jordan’s Cafe and speak to the attendant on duty. You will be able to take what you need.”
And for families who need more, a social worker would be assigned to assess their needs. “These families will be assisted with hampers and other items,” she said.
Jordan said the food bank, however, was not limited to Pleasantville residents only. “If you are passing by and you are really in need of something, feel free to stop and speak to some and we will be happy to help,” she said.
If you would like to assist Jordan in this food bank initiative, contact the Generation Survival Foundation at 475-0908.