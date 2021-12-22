Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says the Government’s vaccination policy for public sector workers could be a recipe for disaster for Tobago, given that only half of the healthcare workers within the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) are fully vaccinated.
“We are assessing the situation and what the implications are for Tobago. The Prime Minister’s own statistics say that 50 per cent of TRHA are unvaccinated, and I want you to understand what this means,” he said yesterday.
“If we say to the unvaccinated TRHA workers: don’t come to work, you won’t get paid, you wouldn’t be laid off, you’re still part of the establishment, just don’t come to work, you can expect to go to the hospital and only meet 50 per cent of the staff there. That is a recipe for disaster. It means we will get more dead people than we are getting right now. And I don’t think that is even practical, as far as Tobago is concerned,” he said.
“From a cursory assessment, it will appear that if we go this route, the very vaccinated who will be showing up to work will not get paid because we won’t have enough people to process salaries. We won’t have enough people for the functioning of the Tobago House of Assembly,” he added.
Augustine made the statements during the THA’s post-executive council media briefing.
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that Government-paid employees who are not fully vaccinated by January 15 will not be allowed to return to their workplaces, and would not be paid.
Augustine yesterday said the THA will decide how it will treat with its staff.
However, the THA had no control over staff paid by the Central Government, such as police and Fire Service officers.
“But before we make a final determination on what we will do with our workers that we pay, I have asked the chief administrator... she has sent us out to all departments of the THA asking to get an assessment of the vaccinated versus unvaccinated, and that will help us determine the route we will take, because we cannot have a situation where the cost of the candle is more than the cost of the funeral. And so we are treading the situation cautiously,” he said.
Augustine said no one from the Government had reached out to the THA before deciding on the vaccine policy.
Had this been done, the THA could have given the Government an assessment beforehand of how many workers were vaccinated and unvaccinated, he said.
Augustine said notwithstanding the lack of discussion with the Central Government over the issue, he wanted to send a strong message to Tobagonians that they had to do better in terms of the Covid-19 situation.
He announced that a 20-foot (six-metre) container was being prepared to be installed at the Scarborough General Hospital between tomorrow and this weekend, to hold up to 45 dead bodies.
“Why are we doing that? The morgue is full. We are still trying to squeeze up dead in one tray. And if you’re fat, you alone have to hold in a tray. Excuse me and allow me to sound crass now because you need to get the reality of the situation. We have more dead than we can hold at the morgue, which means that far too many of our people are dying from this disease,” he said.
“And I’m saying to you that whether you choose to get vaccinated or not, if you choose to be irresponsible, what will happen is that you can possibly end up dead. I want to say to those who are vaccinated like myself, being vaccinated is not an excuse to be careless,” Augustine stressed.
He added: “Being vaccinated doesn’t mean that you should show up in every private zess. It doesn’t mean that you should hold private zess.
“We are about to get into the Christmas period, and I’m begging you to keep your celebrations to the family within your household. Please, don’t keep no large parties.”