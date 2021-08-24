We will operate within the law, says TTUTA

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has not taken any position on whether Covid-19 vaccinations should be made mandatory for pupils ages 12 and older to return to school.
But TTUTA vice-president Kyrla Robertson-Thomas says the association will be guided by the law if legislation is enacted to make the vaccine compulsory.
Robertson-Thomas was responding yesterday to comments made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during the commissioning of the San Juan Government Primary School on Monday where he urged parents to get their children vaccinated, but said if by mid-September the number of vaccinated pupils is far below herd immunity levels of 60 to 70 per cent, “Government will have to act”.
“If it gets to that, the Government will have no difficulty in intervening on the children’s behalf as we’ve done in measles, in mumps, in other aspects of healthcare where the children can’t make the decision for themselves. We will not do this lightly, but if we have to do that, we’ll do it,” Rowley said.
Robertson-Thomas said the TTUTA general council had not stated a position whether in support of or against mandatory vaccination for pupils, but said the association would have preferred a different approach.
“While we believe that there is merit in vaccination, and as education professionals, we are anxious to get back to the physical setting, we believe it is a person’s right to make informed choices based on their medical circumstances or religion,” Robertson-Thomas said.
“The Prime Minister and his Government have the mandate to make laws geared towards the peace, order and good governance of the nation. We would have preferred, as citizens, a different approach which did not involve ‘mandatory vaccination’,” she added.
Robertson-Thomas however said while citizens have rights, they must also understand that rights come with responsibilities.
“As a law-abiding association, once legislation is constitutionally enacted and proclaimed, we are going to continue to operate within the law,” she said.
Evidence and data
And Sherra Carrington-James, president of the association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools of T&T (APPSST&T), says her association would also be guided by Government’s decisions.
“There can be no common or single response to such a personal, human issue in which some identify medical, religious and other preferences as reasons for taking or not taking the vaccine in a democratic state where the law facilitates choice,” she said.
“To that extent, the APPSST&T remains guided by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health on this matter, in the best interest of the health and safety of the students in our respective schools,” she said.
Carrington-James said the Government is the body charged with caring for the nation and, as such, the APPSST&T advises its members to follow the legal policy framework given by the Ministry of Education.
“As educators, we always advocate decision-making based on evidence and data,” she added.
—Camille Hunte