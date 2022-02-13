Wear face masks at safe zone events

PATRONS attending safe zone Carnival concerts are being advised to wear their face masks during the event, except when they are consuming food or drink.
This was the reminder from Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, when asked at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 news conference yesterday about the policy on the wearing of face masks at safe zone concerts.
In addressing the issue, Abdool-Richards said: “It is a similar concept to the restaurant industry and the safe zones that apply in restaurants and movie theatres. We always advise persons to wear your mask throughout any sort of event because at these events, social distancing can be a bit challenging when speaking with persons.
“However, if someone has to eat and/or drink an item, then obviously your mask comes off. But we do advise persons, once you are not eating and drinking to please put your mask back on,” she said.
On Friday night, videos which circulated on social media from the safe zone concert “Black 2 Blue” at Naparima Bowl in San Fernando captured patrons not wearing masks, or wearing them below their chins during the event.
Abdool-Richards also noted there has been a significant decrease in hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients since October.
Asked if it might seem unwise to host Carnival events, given there has been a decrease in Covid-19 patient numbers and hospitalisations, she said the decision to host Carnival events was a Cabinet decision, a policy decision made by the Government, which took several variables into consideration.
“There are several risk-mitigation measures that are being applied to safe zones for Carnival events. We would have seen the concept of the pods, the compliance in terms of vaccinations, and so on.
“We continue to monitor the number of cases per day and, more importantly, the number of persons accessing the hospitals. That is the important factor. We do not want to overwhelm the healthcare system,” Abdool-Richards said.
“However, given the need for Trinidad and Tobago, as other countries, to return to a sense of normalcy, and given the fact that we are 49.4 per cent fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health was part of that decision, through the minister, to allow Carnival activities.”
She said countries that are relaxing their mask mandates in public were making decisions based on their levels of herd immunity.
“In many of these countries, there is a high level of herd immunity, that is, a high level of vaccination uptake. In Trinidad and Tobago, we continue to be guided by the science and the advice given by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“There is a lot of ambiguity regarding variants, severity of the disease and when it comes to secondary reinfections. In this regard, we continue to be guided by the WHO recommendations, which are to wear your mask properly, watch your distance and wash your hands, even if you are vaccinated and boosted,” she said.
Mayor to speak to Bowl
management, police
Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello yesterday made a special appeal to patrons attending safe zone Carnival events to adhere to the Covid-19 public health regulations.
Regrello said a lot of discussions and thought had gone into the regulations to save lives, and patrons must adhere to these.
“The wearing of the face masks, washing of hands and social distancing are of utmost importance. I saw that (Friday) night, seats were allotted in small groups of three, but people seemed to be congregating.
“This was the first major event at the Naparima Bowl, which has the space for social distancing. I make a special appeal to everyone to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations. We will use every forum that we have to ensure that the message for these safety guidelines is heard,” said Regrello.
He was referring to the safe zone concert “Black 2 Blue” event, where several patrons were not wearing masks.
Regrello said he intended to speak to the management of the Naparima Bowl and would ask the police to ensure the Covid-19 public health regulations are kept in check by patrons.