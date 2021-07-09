Weather wreaks havoc across T&T

Clean-up operations continued in several areas on Thursday night and into yesterday, after heavy rainfall and gusty winds ripped trees from their roots, damaged homes and cut power in some areas.
In a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government noted that there were reports of 39 fallen trees and 42 blown- off roofs across nine municipal corporations.
There were also reports of landslides, land slippage and flooding in some areas.
Areas under the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation were the hardest hit by the inclement weather, with 15 fallen trees and 15 roofs blown off.
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein has assured the public that the Disaster Management Units have responded to the various hazards and remain on high alert.
“Thankfully there were no sustained injuries. Assessments have been completed and coordinators continue to monitor high risk areas,” the release said.
Thursday’s inclement weather was caused by the passage of a tropical wave.
Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that there were over a two dozen uprooted trees/broken branches in the region, which stretches from Blanchisseuse in the north east, Wallerfield in the East, Maracas in the west and Caroni in the central.
“It’s a fairly large area and the terrain creates a lot of land slips. We had a few small land slips but mostly trees were uprooted,” he said.
“We cut most of them on Thursday night and currently we continue to do assessments. We had agencies like Habitat for Humanity coming out to help as well as Fire Services.
“Currently we continue to provide that support and conduct preliminary enquiries in terms of preparing estimates for the homeowners to see how they can repair some of the damaged houses,” he added.
Robinson said on Thursday a tree also fell on a car at the Macoya Industrial Estate.
He said there were more than six instances of falling trees damaging houses, including in Arima and Arouca.
Councillor for Toco/Fishing Pond Terry Rondon said the inclement weather caused a house to collapse in Toco.
“We had damage in Valencia with roofs blown off. At least one house had a tree fall on it. A tree fell in Cumana and damaged a car. All in all, thank God there was no loss of life. Today (Friday) we have kinder weather. Although it was forecast we would have had rain, there was not much rain,” he said.
“We are picking up the pieces. We have a lot of electricity lines down. T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) worked overnight, together with the Toco/Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, with a backhoe clearing the roads,” Rondon added.
He said the Corporation provided tarpaulin to residents whose roofs were damaged, until the National Commission for Self Help comes out to assess the damage on Monday.