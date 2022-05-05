Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy says it would not be fair to say the Children’s Authority did nothing to intervene when it was made aware of reports of abuse at children’s homes.
“I do not want to cast a broad brush and say that the Children’s Authority did not act. That would not be fair to the authority. That would not be fair to the persons who provide care and protection to the nation’s children,” she said yesterday.
“What we have is a legislative framework that provides avenues for us to ensure that checks and balances are in place, to ensure that regulations are followed. However, are they being fully implemented the way they should be implemented? That is something that must be answered, and the report would have revealed that not all the checks and balances were actually being implemented,” she said.
“In my discussions with the Children’s Authority, a number of different reasons have come out. But as I said before, it was important for me to get to the root of it, not just say okay, the Children’s Authority didn’t do this, the ministry didn’t do that, homes didn’t do this, but to understand exactly what is happening, what are the shortcomings so we could adequately address the shortcomings,” she added.
Last Friday, the minister made a statement on the findings of a Cabinet-appointed team which conducted an independent probe into the abuse of children at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions that provide residential care for children.
The five-and-a-half-month-long probe confirmed and unearthed instances of sexual and physical abuse at some children’s homes, and that these institutions were failing to safeguard children.
Webster-Roy announced on Monday that the Cabinet had appointed a task force to ensure the recommendations made in the report were implemented.
The 13-member task force is chaired by Jacinta Bailey-Sobers, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs.
Serving justice
Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show yesterday, Webster-Roy said some of the information about child abuse at children’s homes that came to her ministry were from past residents and occurred years ago.
“Some of the information would have been quite recent. But to me, the hopeful thing is the fact that now that we know what is happening, now that we have the information in its purest form, we could put the measures in place so that future children would not be hurt,” she said.
She said she hoped and prayed that the relevant authorities would take the necessary action to ensure that the victims can get the necessary justice that they deserve.
“So I’m hoping that the Police Service will do their part. I’m hoping that the Children’s Authority would lead, in terms of gathering information to provide evidence, and at the end of the day, I’m hoping that persons who have information will be upfront and honest and share that information so we ensure that due justice is served,” Webster-Roy stressed.
She said she believed one of the reasons there were instances of child abuse in children’s homes and in society was that people thought nothing was wrong with violating the rights of children.