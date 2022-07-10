WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

Crime scene investigators

BLOOD BATH: Crime scene investigators gather evidence outside a house on Airport Boulevard, Kelly Village, Caroni, yesterday where four persons were shot—two adults and two children. One of the adults subsequently died at hospital.  —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

GUNMEN shot dead two men as they stood outside a shop in Laventille on Friday night.

The victims, identified by police as Nigel “Monkin” Dubarry and Stanfield “Ouse” Allers, were ambushed around 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Despers Drive and Picton Road, said police.

Even though the two were still alive when police arrived on the scene, officers said they were pronounced dead minutes later at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Dubarry lived in McShine Lands, Despers Drive, Laventille, and Allers at Picton Road, Laventille.

Officers said the men were standing outside Pepe’s shop when a silver-coloured Nissan Almera motor car with two occupants pulled close to them along the roadway and opened fire before driving off and escaping along North Picton Road.

Witnesses contacted police who arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the men to hospital.

The scene was visited by offi­cers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and officers of the Besson Street Police Station, along with their colleagues from the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Officers said they recovered a number of spent bullet casings at the scene.

2 children injured, dad killed in drive-by shooting

Meanwhile, two children were among four people who were shot during a drive-by shooting in Caroni yesterday evening.

One of the adults died at hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Narindra Sinanan, aka “Scars”.

While police did not release any information, those who live in the community of Airport Boulevard said that yesterday evening, Sinanan was washing his vehicle in his yard when two gun­men drove past and opened fire.

Sinanan was with his wife and children, ages eight and seven, who were all hit by bullets.

Sinanan’s wife and children were said to be resting “comfortably” at hospital last night.

The latest killings have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 284, compared to 190 for the corresponding period last year.

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

A team of policewomen will be leading the St Clair Police Station and its departments, which include the Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Special Victims Department.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the St Clair Police Station will be led and managed by “newly minted” Woman Insp Renee Bain Keller, who recently was in charge of the Belmont Police Station.

BODILESS CAMERAS

BODILESS CAMERAS

Earlier this year, 1,120 body cameras were purchased for police officers by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, he said the cameras were not distribu­ted because of the lack of technological infrastructure.

He also said police officers do not consis­tently wear body came­ras, and in some units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), none are outfitted.

No public evidence of police using cameras

No public evidence of police using cameras

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is demanding to know the status of body cameras for police officers, in light of the police-involved triple fatal shootings in Port of Spain last weekend.

The incident led to the burning of tyres and blocking of streets in a massive protest in East Port of Spain on Monday.

Single father needs help

Single father needs help

When his wife was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident three months ago, Winston Cabralis instantly became a single father.

While it is a role he never thought he would have to face, he has had to raise two-year-old Kmarley, one-year-old Britney and five-month-old Whitney on his own.

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

PM calls for better parenting

PM calls for better parenting

The Government will be pumping financial resources into tackling the social root of what is driving criminality in the nation’s children, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking at the opening of the St Clair Police Station yesterday, the prime minister said something is happening in our schools where some children are “angels” in the primary school system and then “demons” when they enter secondary school.

