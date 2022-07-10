WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

GUNMEN shot dead two men as they stood outside a shop in Laventille on Friday night.
The victims, identified by police as Nigel “Monkin” Dubarry and Stanfield “Ouse” Allers, were ambushed around 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Despers Drive and Picton Road, said police.
Even though the two were still alive when police arrived on the scene, officers said they were pronounced dead minutes later at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Dubarry lived in McShine Lands, Despers Drive, Laventille, and Allers at Picton Road, Laventille.
Officers said the men were standing outside Pepe’s shop when a silver-coloured Nissan Almera motor car with two occupants pulled close to them along the roadway and opened fire before driving off and escaping along North Picton Road.
Witnesses contacted police who arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the men to hospital.
The scene was visited by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and officers of the Besson Street Police Station, along with their colleagues from the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations.
Officers said they recovered a number of spent bullet casings at the scene.
2 children injured, dad killed in drive-by shooting
Meanwhile, two children were among four people who were shot during a drive-by shooting in Caroni yesterday evening.
One of the adults died at hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Narindra Sinanan, aka “Scars”.
While police did not release any information, those who live in the community of Airport Boulevard said that yesterday evening, Sinanan was washing his vehicle in his yard when two gunmen drove past and opened fire.
Sinanan was with his wife and children, ages eight and seven, who were all hit by bullets.
Sinanan’s wife and children were said to be resting “comfortably” at hospital last night.
The latest killings have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 284, compared to 190 for the corresponding period last year.