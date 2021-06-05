THE additional curfew restrictions introduced over the Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi public holidays were successful, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
Had they not been implemented, there would have been far more positive Covid-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago by yesterday and additional strain on the already-overburdened healthcare system, he said.
It is for that reason the Prime Minister said that from tonight, and every weekend for this month, Government has decided to vary the curfew hours mandating everyone to be indoors by 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.
The only people who will be allowed out during those times will be essential workers or those who require emergency services, he said.
“When we examine the performance of the country in detail, we can say that the medicine we have been taking with respect to the stay-home arrangement, we are going okay.
“It is working and if it is working, we need to use it. So especially for the month of June as we brighten our perspective with vaccines being available, it is an indication that things are looking a little better going in the right direction and we can relax a little bit more, not too much, but as things are going in the right direction, we must keep it to go in that direction and help it to go in that direction,” he said.
‘No free-up party’
The Prime Minister explained that this will only take place over the weekends in June and that during the week, the regular 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. hours will apply.
“Come Friday evening, we would like the curfew to begin at 7 p.m. until Saturday morning at 5 a.m. Then Saturday night until Sunday morning at 5 a.m., and Sunday nights until Monday morning (at 5 a.m.),” he said.
Rowley noted that just because the curfew was not in effect during daylight hours, this did not mean citizens were allowed to do as they pleased.
“And during the daytime, it is not a free-up party because there is no curfew in the daytime. The order is still to stay away unless you are categorised to come out.
“It is our intention to vaccinate and operate. Going forward from next week, you will be encouraged to vaccinate and operate, and in order to do that, the Ministry of Health will have specific programmes interfacing with the private sector, and the private sector can play a major role in getting your staff vaccinated,” he said.