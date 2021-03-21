Weekes calls on T&T to discard racism

President Paula-Mae Weekes says racism in society must be put to bed and this requires all hands on deck, as well as young people playing an important role by pushing back against such discrimination.
Weekes issued this statement, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which was celebrated yesterday with the theme, “Youth standing up against racism.”
She said this country experienced an “eruption of bigotry,” with hateful rhetoric inundating social media, in the wake of the 2020 general election.
“Regrettably, the vitriol was not unprecedented or even unexpected as racism often rears its ugly head during every day political debate and discussion.”
President Weekes noted this is where young people can play a critical role and help stamp out racism.
“Their passion, energy and activism, noticeable during local protests last year in support of the broader global anti-racism movement, as well as the recent demonstrations against gender-based violence, are evidence of their capacity and desire to effect the necessary changes. They can reject the prejudice and bias of older generations and set the tone for frank and constructive conversations about race and ethnicity in this country,” Weekes lamented.
She encouraged all young people to push back against racism, from the seemingly innocuous but offensive comments to blatant acts of discrimination.
“You can dismantle the structures of racism which still dog our nation 59 years after its Independence,” the president said.
The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination falls in line with the anniversary of the killing of 69 peaceful anti-apartheid protesters by police in South Africa on March 21, 1960, whom Weekes also honoured but lamented, saying, “Sixty-one years after this tragic incident, discrimination on the basis of racial or ethnic origin continues to perpetuate inequalities, hatred, misunderstanding and violence here in Trinidad and Tobago and around the world.”