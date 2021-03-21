Weekes calls on T&T to discard racism

Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes says racism in society must be put to bed and this requires all hands on deck, as well as young people playing an important role by pushing back against such discrimination.

Weekes issued this statement, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which was celebrated yesterday with the theme, “Youth standing up against racism.”

She said this country experienced an “eruption of bigotry,” with hateful rhetoric inundating social media, in the wake of the 2020 general election.

“Regrettably, the vitriol was not unprecedented or even unexpected as racism often rears its ugly head during every day political debate and discussion.”

President Weekes noted this is where young people can play a critical role and help stamp out racism.

“Their passion, energy and activism, noticeable during local protests last year in support of the broader global anti-racism movement, as well as the recent demonstrations against gender-based violence, are evidence of their capacity and desire to effect the necessary changes. They can reject the prejudice and bias of older generations and set the tone for frank and constructive conversations about race and ethnicity in this country,” Weekes lamented.

She encouraged all young people to push back against racism, from the seemingly innocuous but offensive comments to blatant acts of discrimination.

“You can dismantle the structures of racism which still dog our nation 59 years after its Independence,” the president said.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination falls in line with the anniversary of the killing of 69 peaceful anti-apartheid protesters by police in South Africa on March 21, 1960, whom Weekes also honoured but lamented, saying, “Sixty-one years after this tragic incident, discrimination on the basis of racial or ethnic origin continues to perpetuate inequalities, hatred, misunderstanding and violence here in Trinidad and Tobago and around the world.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM VENTS

PM VENTS

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has outlined initiatives he has taken to secure Covid-19 vaccines for this country in the face of criticism in the past few weeks.

The Prime Minister yesterday responded to a column by former planning and development minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie in the Guardian which stated that Caribbean countries should speak out on wealthier countries hoarding the vaccines.

Tewarie wrote that the vaccine behaviour of powerful countries undermines sustainable development principles and Caribbean countries need to be heard on this matter.

“India and South Africa have already raised their voices. Other countries and regional bodies need to speak out.

Indian High Commission clears the air

Indian High Commission clears the air

The Indian High Commission said yesterday by the time the Trinidad and Tobago Government made a request for a Covid-19 vaccine donation from India it may have been too late but the High Commissioner indicated he would go the extra mile to assist.

Weekes calls on T&T to discard racism

Weekes calls on T&T to discard racism

President Paula-Mae Weekes says racism in society must be put to bed and this requires all hands on deck, as well as young people playing an important role by pushing back against such discrimination.

Weekes issued this statement, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which was celebrated yesterday with the theme, “Youth standing up against racism.”

Examining the role of the vice chancellor

Examining the role of the vice chancellor

The role of the UWI Vice Chancellor has been quartered in recommendations contained in a 2020 governance report on the tertiary institution.

The post is currently held by decorated Barbadian historian and chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission, Sir Hilary Beckles. He has held the critical leadership position of eighth Vice Chancellor of UWI since May 1, 2015.

The Vice Chancellor is academic and executive head of UWI and also the face of the institution internationally. He is second in command to the Chancellor, a post held by Trinidadian businessman Robert Bermudez since 2017. Bermudez is chairman of Massy Holdings Ltd.

Doubles troubles

Doubles troubles

Residents of Braithwaite Street in Princes Town say they sometimes stay indoors to escape the odour of decomposing food.

A nearby doubles vendor, they said, has made life for those in the surrounding areas difficult by off-loading excess food into a nearby dumpster. As garbage collection occurs three times a week, they said food begins the process of rotting and plagues nearby homes with the ever-present stench.