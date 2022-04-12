President Paula-Mae Weekes is calling on teachers and parents to help properly guide the future generations of this country.
“We must attempt to produce assertive, confident students. Persons who are not afraid to question the status quo or speak truth to power. Should we not also be raising temperate and tolerant young persons who, when faced with disappointments, challenges or frustration, real or perceived, rather than descend to bullying, manipulation or intimidation, rise to treat with individuals and offices with due regard even as they fearlessly pursue their justifiable causes?” the President said yesterday during an awards ceremony at President’s House in St Ann’s.
The ceremony was for pupils who topped the 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination as well as the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).
In addressing all of the students, Weekes said she was proud of all of them for their accomplishments, and encouraged them to never stop learning.
“To quote Jiddu Krishnamurti, ‘There is no end to education because there is no end to learning’. It’s not that you read a book and pass an examination and finish with education. The whole of your life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die is a process of learning. So I encourage you all to keep on learning, and I wish you all the best,” President Weekes said.
Jiddu Krishnamurti was an India-born philosopher, speaker and writer.
Share awards with your community
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian, who spoke on behalf of Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the ceremony, said the minister was unable to attend as she was in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.
However, she extended her greetings and congratulations to all awardees, praising them for attaining their awards.
She noted that the last two years in the fight against Covid-19, decisions had been made which were particularly impactful on the Ministry of Education, teachers, parents, and more importantly students. However, the successes of all the awardees were proof that, despite the challenges presented, people could rise to the occasion, and always do their best, she said.
As a result, she encouraged the awardees to not only celebrate their accomplishments internally and with their friends and families, but with their neighbours and communities.
“Your village would have rallied you through this process, with too many unsung heroes coming to your aid, even if you did not realise it at the time. So I want you to take away from this moment. Let this be a lesson that you ought not to do things on your own. You don’t have to face the challenges of life on your own. Your village, your community, must always be part of the journey,” Morris-Julian said.
The awardees
The SEA awardees included Ameerah Beekhoo of the San Fernando TML and Aaron Subero of the Maria Regina Grade School who were both awarded the President’s Gold Medal. Anjanaa Dan of the Trinidad Renaissance School and Mercedes David of St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC were both awarded silver medals.
The CAPE awardees included Hillview College’s Amrit Galbaran and Naparima Girls’ High School’s Anjali Maharaj.
Galbaran was awarded in the category of Environmental Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Mathematics and Natural Sciences; while Maharaj was awarded in the category of Business Studies, Creative and Performing Studies, General Studies, Humanities/Modern Studies, Language Studies and Technical Studies.
CSEC medals were awarded to Marley Rose of St Augustine Girls’ High School, and Anusha Saha of Naparima Girls’ High School. Rose was awarded the Gold Medal, while Saha was awarded the Silver.
The SEA furore
Last week Monday, Beekhoo’s parents threatened the Ministry of Education with legal action after their daughter was “demoted” to second place and offered the President’s Medal (Silver) instead of Gold.
They were notified of the silver award via a letter from the ministry’s Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David on March 31.
Subero’s parents were meanwhile informed that their son would be awarded Gold for placing first in the exam.
Following the release of results on October 8, 2020, Subero’s parents queried his original scores with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), which showed that he received 20 out of 20 in creative writing and not 18 out of 20, as the ministry indicated on his results slip.
On Saturday the ministry said the award would be given to both Beekhoo and Subero after threats of legal action by their parents.