Though the pandemic is not over, there will be no more weekly news conferences by the Ministry of Health on Covid-19.
Two and a half years after the Ministry of Health began tracking and informing the public on the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday the positive trend of decreasing numbers of Covid cases and deaths had led to the decision to cease the weekly updates from the ministry.
Highlighting that the seven-day rolling average had decreased to 130 cases at present and the number of hospitalisations and intensive care unit (ICU) cases had dropped significantly, he said at the last virtual news conference yesterday: “When we look at these figures, we feel fairly comfortable that there is no immediate threat to the healthcare system. We have decided that today’s press conference in this format will be the last of the series of press conferences we’ve been having over the past two and a half years,” he said.
However, if a “situation” were to arise, Deyalsingh said a news conference would be held at the ministry’s head office to inform the population.
At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the ministry began updating the public on the spread of the virus via daily televised news conferences.
The format then changed to three conferences held on Mondays and Wednesdays and Saturdays when oftentimes Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would lead the conference.
Earlier this year, the ministry reduced the conferences to Wednesdays and Saturdays, and then only to Wednesdays.
The daily Covid-19 updates will now be shared on a weekly basis, on Tuesdays only.