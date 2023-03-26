Welcome move, but little change

The creation of two additional local government electoral districts (Couva West/Roystonia and Mayaro North) has received mixed responses from representatives.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, Members of Parliament for Couva South and Mayaro Rudranath Indarsingh and Rushton Paray were asked about the announcement made by Government Minister Kazim Hosein in Parliament, on Wednesday.
Hosein, who spoke about the changes while piloting the Tenth Report of the Elections and Boundaries Commission for the purposes of Local Government Elections, said the changes recommended by the commission involved adjustments across multiple electoral districts and the creation of these two districts.
Paray said the addition of a new district within the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation was welcome.
An additional seat, he said, would avoid past challenges in the appointment of a corporation chairman.
“Straws had to be drawn to decide chairmanship of the corporation,” he recalled.
“Outside of the new seat, there have been some movements of (polling divisions) in four districts. These movements will not alter the result as Mayaro is a strong UNC constituency, and we are always confident of a victory should the local government elections be called this year,” said Paray.
However, MP for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh said the creation of this new seat was “certainly propaganda”, meant to influence the acceptance of the report.
“Local government reform will come, but this has been the mantra of the Government, but the Government is running from facing the will of the people when they fail,” he said.
Indarsingh said it came down to an issue of whether funding from the Central Government would be reasonably disbursed to corporations, regardless of the seat.
“The creation of an additional seat will not fix the potholes or drains unless there are timely releases of money earmarked for the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and an increase in funding.
“Up till now, the corporation has not gotten its release for the development programme for 2023, and this is the dry season. I don’t know when they will send it. They haven’t gotten releases for the patching of roads.
“Will it lead to an increase in the Municipal Police force much touted by this Government? The corporation only has about 22, and this is the eighth year of this Government. Will it lead to better maintenance of cemeteries and pavilions?
“The answer will be no; so, really, the creation of an additional seat will not bring about an improvement in the quality and standard of living unless there is the political will to ensure that there is adequate funding from the Central Government,” he said.