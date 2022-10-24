DO not give trouble like the divers’ family.
This is what Eyon Douglas claimed he was told by officials of Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) after his son, Shaquile, died on Friday while at work at the company’s facilities in Pointe-a-Pierre.
Shaquile, 29, a welder, who was employed with contracting company Sonny Beharrysingh and Sons, died after he complained of feeling unwell while undertaking welding works on the compound.
In an interview with the Sunday Express at his home at Cleghorn Village, near Princes Town, yesterday, the elder Douglas said he believed the company was attempting to cover up what led to the death of his son, but he would not allow it. “Paria, you all are playing with people children. I want the truth from Paria and the contractor. I am not accepting any money. I want a special investigation. My innocent child went inside there to work and died. He is working with the company for one month. All over my son has done welding. One month he worked inside there and he died,” he said.
“Who carried out my son? I checked four ambulances. I begged them to see my son’s face. They do not know the pain I am going through. I know they told me not to do it. I swear unto God if I lie let Him take my life one time. You know what they told me? They hope I do not give trouble like the divers. I asked, what do you mean by that? They said Mr Douglas, anything you want we will it give you, we hope you do not give trouble,” said the elder Douglas.
The father said he waited several hours on Friday to see his son’s body, only to be told that the body had left the compound and was taken to the mortuary.
“What are you all covering? Up to this time I have not gotten to see my son. They said they will organise and I will get to see him in San Fernando Hospital. But then they said that you do not get to see the bodies there just so. Who is going to say that is Shaquile Douglas before you cut him?” said the father. “I am grieving. Up to now I have not eaten or drunk anything. You all telling me do not give trouble like the divers family.”
The father of five wept as he spoke of the grief over the loss of Shaquile, whom he said was a healthy young man, a father of a six-month old baby, who was looking forward to spending the Divali holiday with his family. “Money cannot bring back my son. You all must tell me what happened with him. They did not mind him. A million dollars cannot bring back my son whom I love so much,” wept the father.
In a statement on Friday Paria stated: “Sonny Beharrysingh and Sons and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd extend condolences to the family of contractor, Shaquile Douglas, who died suddenly this morning at Paria’s facilities in Pointe-a-Pierre after complaining of feeling unwell.” It added, Paria’s general manager, Mushtaq Mohammed along with the owner of Sonny Beharrysingh and Sons, met with Mr Douglas’ relatives to extend condolences and to offer support to the family.
Beharrysingh said: “This is a very trying time for all of us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Shaquile’s family and his colleagues. This is a very sad day for all of us.”
Paria has offered EAP counselling services to both the family and the employees of the contractor company.