West: State needs money

Government Minister Allyson West says now is the time to collect taxes but is assuring that the State will balance this move in providing for those who are experiencing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
West was previouslyMinister in the Ministry of Finance and was then given the Public Administration portfolio.
During her tenure in the Finance Ministry, she spent a lot of time working on the establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA).
The TTRA Bill 2021 will be debated in the Senate tomorrow.
This Bill has flopped several times before because it required a three-fifths special majority and therefore needs Opposition support.
However, the Government has removed the special majority provision and the Bill can now be passed with a simple majority, thereby not requiring Opposition support.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, West said there is nothing clandestine or sinister about this move.
Asked how would she respond to those who argue that now is not the time to impose taxes and establish a revenue authority, she replied: “Now is exactly the time to set up a revenue authority, a lot of people for a long time have not been accounting for their taxes.
“There is a drain on the State because of Covid and other related matters like the collapse of the energy industry in early 2020...those things have put significant drain on the State. We have been forced to borrow money. We have been forced to withdraw money from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. So it is necessary for us to ensure that taxes are collected,” she said.
West said that Government understands the difficulties people are facing.
“We are balancing that, however, with our understanding of the fact that people are suffering by giving them yet another amnesty, to say okay that all taxes and penalties on past taxes are waived and all interest on penalties are waived because we understand that you are in a difficult position,” she said.
“It is not at all clandestine, the Government has been forced to take this approach because it is the only way we can collect the taxes due to the State for the benefits of the citizens.”
‘Wide range of powers’
Asked about the clauses that were removed to make the TTRA Bill a simple majority legislation, West said the clauses removed really impact on powers that currently reside in the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) that are not effectively used.
“The BIR, contrary to what most people understand, have a wide range of powers that always existed from the time it was formed,” she said.
She said the BIR has the power to seize properties and assets, to enter into people’s property and close down businesses.
West said there is a wide range of powers that are not utilised.
She said the legislation ensures that if those powers are to be used, then permission must be sought from the courts.
“The legislation states that the TTRA before exercising certain types of powers, it will have to generally go to court to get the court’s permission to do what needs to be done. It gives the citizens the avenue to challenge the TTRA position. So it protects the citizens from potentially arbitrary action taken by the administration. It is not nefarious, it is not underhanded, it won’t deprive the citizens of any of their rights, it is seeking to combine effective legislation, the rights and freedoms of the people,” she said.
West emphasised the need for Government to collect taxes.
“It has become more and more critical for the Government to collect taxes that are properly due and collect them in an efficient manner because if you realise...if you look around, more and more demands are being placed on the shrinking coffers of the Government so in order to continue to meet those demands we need to ensure that we can properly collect taxes,” she said.
She pointed out that Government is also using it to collect other taxes such as the income tax, petroleum tax and corporation tax, in order to continue to meet those demands.
She noted the land and building tax regime was not sufficiently administered.
The minister explained the main problem is that the valuations were not properly dated in some areas.
“So in Goodwood Park, for example, they would have been collecting tax based on assessments done three or four decades ago, whereas in places like San Fernando and Point Fortin the assessments were done much more recently so you have cheaper valued properties in terms of market value being subjected to higher property taxes because of the dates of assessment on those properties,” she explained.
She said that is what the legislation is seeking to address.
West said the amount of tax that was being collected in 2009 was in the region of $400-500 million, whereas the estimated amount of tax that should be collected is probably in the vicinity of a billion dollars a year.
Asked how long the TTRA would be established after the legislation was passed, West said that when she was sitting in the Ministry of Finance they had already designed organisations, processes and that matter was reported to Cabinet.
“Assuming that the Minister of Finance accepts our recommendations, by and large then it should not take very long between passage of the legislation to implementation,” she said.
‘Tired story’
Questioned about the claims by Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh that the creation of the TTRA threatens workers’ job security, West said this is untrue.
“That is such a tired story. We have put in black and white that what happens to the public servants is up to the public servants. The public servant can choose to retire at that point. They can opt to go to the revenue authority or if not they can stay within the public service,” she said.
West said the public servant can stay in the public service and get a job that is commensurate to where they are now and what they are qualified to do.
Asked if it was going to be an automatic transfer and if people would have to re-apply, West said: “It’s not a re-application, what we will have to do is match their skills and experience with a job in the TTRA if that is what they want. If they choose to go to the TTRA they will be welcomed.”
West said the TTRA is either the same in terms of the complement of staff or may even require more people.
She said the Opposition’s claim that there will be job losses does not hold any water.
The TTRA Bill seeks to establish a revenue authority, an autonomous revenue collection body to replace and absorb the primary functions of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) and the Customs and Excise Division (CED).
Senator Clarence Rambharat, Leader of Government Business in the Senate and chair of the Legislative Review Committee (LRC), said the inadequacy of the systems of tax collection is long recognised.
“Part of the issue is that there is a lot of subjectivity in the assessment of taxes; the use of paper from end to end leaves room for corruption and makes oversight difficult; and collection of taxes is deficient. A centralised system of collection, oversight and accountability is a critical step towards fairness, transparency, accountability and collection,” he said.
Rambharat noted that the original Bill was passed in the Senate with a special majority.
“It is what we believed will solve many problems. That Bill failed in the House. Our choices are between leaving things exactly as they have been for decades or making changes the Government can make without requiring special majority legislation. What is before the Senate is a first step,” he said.
The Express attempted to contact Finance Minister Colm Imbert for comment and sent him questions on WhatsApp after which he blocked this newspaper on the app.