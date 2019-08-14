FORMER public administration minister Marlene McDonald was a hard worker and there are big shoes to be filled at the ministry from which she was fired.
But her replacement, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West, says she hopes to make a positive difference, in particular in the IT sector.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday appointed West the new Minister of Public Administration.
She replaces McDonald, who was charged with corruption-related offences.
West will take control of the Public Administration Ministry while also continuing to work with Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, West said she would be taking up duty at the ministry today after the weekly Cabinet meeting.
West said McDonald’s corruption charges did not impact on the job that needs to be done.