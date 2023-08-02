Wet fete leaves muddy mess at Skinner Park

Naked In Foam

Damaged field: The second ground at Skinner Park, San Fernando, yesterday following Sunday’s Naked In Foam party. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Mere hours after thundershowers flooded San Fernando last Saturday, a wet fete was staged on a football field at Skinner Park, and attracted thousands of young people.

By the time the party was over on Sunday morning, the ground had been churned into a muddy, putrid mess resembling a cattle paddock.

And up to yesterday afternoon, no action had been taken to repair the damage.

The San Fernando City Corporation, Environmental Management Authority and the Ministry of Sport are being asked to account for what has happened to the field, which is used by hundreds every day as a place to train or work out.

The fete, put on by The Island of Barbies, and called Naked In Foam, had headline acts from Jamaica.

No glass bottles were allowed, except champagne.

It began at 3a.m. and ended at 10 a.m., and caused misery to the residents living at adjacent Scott Street, and the resi­dential community of Green Acres, the Express was told.

Tickets for the fete cost between $350 and $1,200.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, an unnamed football coach toured the field.

“This (is) the part that is hurting me as a player and a coach. Look at what we have to work with now.”

He showed the mud-splattered pavilion and walking track, and claimed the areas smelled of urine and faeces.

He said the field was a training ground for national athletes and the field hosted zonal and Intercol football matches regularly. He said the ground could not be used anytime soon for any matches since it was now a muddy quagmire, with deep tyre tracks left by trucks bringing the stage to the centre of the field.

“Who is responsible for this. Who is going to fix this? Somebody must be held accountable. You can’t just make money and buss it,” he said.

When the Express visited yesterday afternoon, plyboard and bags of garbage were still strewn about the field.

The Express was told the field falls under the control of the San Fernando City Corporation, and all approvals were given to host the party.

It is not the first time the field was used for such an event.

The Express attempted to reach San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, but there was no immediate response.

—Carolyn Kissoon

