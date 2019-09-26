There was support on social media on Thursday for the Piarco International Airport to be renamed the Basdeo Panday International Airport, in honour of the former prime minister.
This after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was asked a question during a function in New York on Wednesday.
Rowley was asked why the airport in Trinidad and Tobago had not been named after the country’s first prime minister Dr Eric Williams.
The prime minister responded that he would be happy to take a proposal to Cabinet to have Piarco International Airport named after the nation’s founding father.
But at the same time, he said, Williams himself had stated he wanted no recognition by statue or memorial or other accolades.
The statement prompted several persons on social media to call for the naming of the airport after Panday.
Asked his feelings on the matter, Panday told the Express on Thursday: “I don’t feel anyway at all. It does not matter when things are named after you or not. It is what your life has been, and what you have done that really matters .”
The former prime minister said he was in “fairly good health” and was still working on completing his biography.
Panday said he was also practicing music on his harmonium and planting a garden at his home.
“But the sun has been so cruel these days, it has killed everything,” he said.
Panday, former political leader of the United National Congress (UNC), served as prime minister when the Piarco International Airport underwent a major expansion which included the construction of a new terminal building, and high-speed taxiways. The new airport was completed in 2001.