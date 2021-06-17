What happened to ‘Redman?’

Time is critical if you are searching for a missing loved one.
Kelvin Ballantyne had been missing for about three months from his Tobago home before his family members in Trinidad were informed that he had disappeared.
Kelvin, also known as “Redman”, is described by his sister, Cindy Noel, as “one of the most well-known people in Lambeau, and maybe even across the island because of his job as an electrician”.
He disappeared and left no trail.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Noel said it hurts the family to think that someone harmed Kelvin, or that perhaps there was self-harm.
At the end of March this year, one of the brothers had visited Kelvin and observed that he was a shell of himself.
In the small apartment where he lived, physically and mentally Kelvin seemed a shadow of the robust man who, as a teenager, had left his family in Penal to carve out a new life in Tobago.
Noel said family trips to the sister isle had previously meant meeting with Kelvin “from the moment you touched down or arrived at the port” and enjoying his home-cooked fish broth or endearing company in the exploration of the island.
However, on a visit last weekend, Noel, her husband, and nephew went on a fact-finding mission hoping to find Kelvin or get answers from his neighbours and friends about his disappearance.
Noel said she was heavy with grief, as their older sister, Cheryl Valentine, who had been closest to Kelvin, had passed on a week earlier.
“Cheryl died heartbroken about this. It was a difficult trip going to Tobago, not seeing Kelvin, and knowing that my sister had wanted me to bring back information to her, but we ran out of time. Because of the lockdown regulations, it took a long time for me to get the tickets as availability for seats would change online quickly, and there were no open travel agencies. Eventually, I got the tickets, but our sister had passed before the trip came through. She had wanted to bring Kelvin back home or take him to a doctor, but she did not get to see that happen. It turned out that the trip was two days before her funeral,” said Noel.
Self isolation
Noel said Kelvin never married but there was a girlfriend and her daughter who lived with him for many years. The sister said Kelvin took care of the child as his own, and when she fell ill and required surgery, Kelvin stood by her and her mother at every step.
“Based on information from his neighbours, he started to isolate himself in the neighbourhood from the moment the child got sick. He no longer came out to lime with anyone, nor collect food from one of the neighbours.
“Then things got worse because he thought when the child was discharged from the hospital they would return to his home, but they did not. That shot him down. He stopped coming out entirely,” said Noel.
“The girl’s mother called and said someone needs to come to Tobago to see what was happening with him as he was not eating and was losing weight. He had been isolating himself in the apartment and even when people came to him to visit, he would not meet them, nor respond. My eldest brother visited Kelvin at the end of March and confirmed that. He saw the apartment, which was not roomy, was untidy, except for one area—the space that the child had occupied. Her bed was made, her chest of drawers with all of her stuff was neat, but the other areas in the apartment were in a mess. My brother bought KFC and he said that Kelvin ate a little, so we were happy to hear that. But that brother returned to Trinidad and we lost contact with Kelvin again,” said the sister.
Spiritual help
Noel said her brother was being asked to do electrical jobs, but he had either turned them down, or did not complete the work.
“We got the information months later from a neighbour that he had gone missing. We contacted the police and officers went to the apartment. What they saw was disturbing. They met worms crawling around as if no one had been in there for quite some time. His two cellphones were dismantled into pieces. There were notes written on the refrigerator, notes that seemed to come from someone who was suffering from depression. He wrote that he was suffering from diseases, that he cannot be healed. The neighbours said there were times that they saw him talking to the fridge. A woman who had hired him for a job told me that he asked for money to see a spiritual man for help. She knew him well, so she went into her purse and gave him the money. After that, she never reached him again. Another person told us that Kelvin said that anything he touched would spoil,” she said.
No family mental illness
Noel said there was no history of mental illness in the family and Kelvin always appeared to be a cheerful, generous, helpful and family-oriented man.
“Something changed in him and we wanted to help, but there was just so much we could do from Trinidad. The landlord had asked for a relative to secure his stuff from the apartment. Cheryl had asked for us to get a storage space to hold his stuff because we had hoped that he would return. However, Cheryl died before I got the opportunity to go and bring news back to her. Somehow, we even hoped that he would have surprised us and turn up upon hearing that she died,” said Noel.
“It was very heart-breaking being in Tobago last weekend and not seeing him. My husband, nephew and I made the trip, and it was so emotionally difficult. As soon as we reached, we went out driving and asking around, searching because of the shortened curfew hours. No one knew where he was, where he could be. At Lambeau, no one had seen him for months. When I reached his apartment, I was so sad I could not come out of the vehicle.
“My husband and nephew spoke to the landlord. People looted almost everything. They had stolen his birth certificate, personal identification cards, driver’s permit, the tools for the electrical trade, and his television. They left basically the fridge and stove because they are old. Neighbours hacked into his internet connection and had been using it for free. Someone even gave my husband a story about the car to try to claim it. People just took advantage of our demise,” she said.
‘I feel so empty’
The family members handed out missing person flyers with his picture and many people recognised him and were surprised that he was not yet found.
“We heard he had a friend in Bacolet, and went there in the bushes and looked and asked around, but nobody saw him. I contacted a few of his close friends. We were told that he was suffering from piles because when he got up from where he was sitting, they would see blood,” she said.
“He was a family man even though he didn’t keep a close relationship by visiting often with his relatives in Trinidad, but you could be sure he would return if there was a death in the family. On any visit to Tobago, you can be sure he would be at the port waiting to meet you, even if we were not staying with him. Every time we visit, he would always be making a fish broth or doing something to make us happy and welcome. He was well-known in Tobago and if you ask anyone for ‘Redman’ people could tell you where he was. But going back there and not seeing him, I felt so empty,” said Noel.
Noel does not believe her brother is alive.
“I cannot say if he took his life, or what happened to him, but no one has seen him for months. Our family needs closure,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.