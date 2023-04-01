What is the cost of the victory?

WHILE the Miami court’s US$100 million (TT$700 million) civil forfeiture judgment was, in fact, a significant victory for Trinidad and Tobago, the question now is: how exactly would the State be recovering the funds?
This is what is being asked by senior counsel Martin Daly, as he commented on the judgment delivered on Wednesday evening in the Piarco corruption case.
Daly said even though the judgment was a positive one for the State, it now stands to be seen whether it would bear any fruit.
He said the Office of the Attorney General needed to provide the population with more information as to exactly how the funds would be recovered, provided the judgment is not overturned on appeal, should one be filed.
Speaking yesterday during TV6’s Morning Edition, Daly said the judgment raised a number of “awkward questions”.
“First there is something that the former attorney general (Faris Al-Rawi) has not explained (in his media release). I noticed in the release he made reference to the fact that there were 56 defendants and 33 of those defendants are described as “in rem” defence.
He explained in rem defendants as companies, bank accounts and tangible assets that are sued as individuals.
“The former attorney general has explained that they now have to take steps to recover the fruits of the judgment. They have a judgment in their hand but they need to get the money, and I am a bit concerned about how they will go about that and so. I really think they need to explain to us what is the significance of that because if, of course, those bank accounts are the subject of some type of temporary injunction, that is quite positive for us,” said Daly.
Daly said the population simply did not have enough information about what assets were available to satisfy the judgment, and that was why he was being “cautiously optimistic” that the presence of the so-called in rem defendants “may be a good thing for us”.
“The answer is that we do not have enough information about what assets are available to satisfy the judgment, and that is why I am cautiously optimistic that the presence of these so-called in rem defendants may be a good thing for us.
“The answer is that we do not have enough information and they need to tell us a bit more so we know what is going to be the net recovery after we pay the lawyers and the other expenses and we need to know whether there are assets that are already frozen that may be more readily available,” he added.
When it came to legal costs to be paid, Daly said he did not know if the attorneys in the United States that represented this country were working on contingency fees, which could see the country having to pay up to 33 per cent of the award.
“We simply do not know what is the cost of this victory,” he stressed.
Daly also questioned why Trinidad and Tobago did not have the necessary legislation to conduct such cases in the local courts, adding there was need for more modern legislation.
According to Daly, in the United States there is a piece of legislation called the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which he said was “a special piece of legislation designed to open the way for persons who have been defrauded by corrupt practice to bring a specific claim of the kind that the State of Trinidad and Tobago was involved in.
“We simply do not reform our legislation or we do not put forward new legislation from time to time to meet new circumstances. And this is clearly a separate cause of action in the civil courts that we do not have in Trinidad and Tobago,” stated Daly.
He said it was not being suggested that Trinidad and Tobago should copy the RICO legislation wholesale, but some thought should be given as to whether T&T’s laws needed to be updated.
“We spend much time in Parliament quarrelling sometimes in unseemly terms. We need to ask ourselves whether we need legislation so we can bring claims like this in our own courts when the United States is not involved.
“Remember once the United States has less defendants that they want to go after, we are on our own. We cannot wait on the United States to be the source of the pursuit of these claims, and so those are the awkward questions we need to ask ourselves as a country.
“Why are we not keeping our legislation up to date, and why are we not able to bring claims like these in our own court without a dependency on the United States? I think we really need to examine ourselves,” he said.