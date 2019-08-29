What is this WASA?

Residents of St Julien, Princes Town, say they have been getting brown water through their taps for the past six weeks, and they have had enough.
“Last night was the worst. The water muddy and have debris in it. How long must we take this?”, said resident, Andrew Murray.
Apart from the murky water, residents say they are also getting a slight odour emanating from it.
According to Murray several calls were made to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) as soon as problem began more than six weeks ago, and yet, it still persists.
“We are fed up! Fed up having to buy water constantly. My family and I have to travel outside the area to ask relatives to bathe or wash our clothes,” he said.
With the new school term about to start in September, Murray says he does not want the added expense.
Murray, a father of a four-year old said, more than 30 people are affected by the pipe-borne, brown water supply, and are calling on WASA to act swiftly, and solve the issue.
“Last week, I called WASA again. They said, they are aware of the problem and are working on it. It’s been more than six weeks now. This is unacceptable,” he said.
“As far as I know, eight homes are affected by this. Four of them are my relatives and the rest are neighbours. I also know people from Malgretoute Road, Princes Town complaining about the same issue,” he said.
Despite having one 1000 gallon tank at home, Murray says his family goes through approximately 14 cases of water each week.
“The tank will last about one or two weeks, but this problem has been going on for more than a month. Our family cannot go like this. Something has to be done now,” Murray said.
Manager of WASA Corporate Communications Daniel Plenty said he plans to look into the matter.