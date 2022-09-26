FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert is expected to deliver a bittersweet budget today.
It will be his eighth budget presentation since he was handed the all-important finance portfolio by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in September 2015.
While the price of fuel is on everyone’s front burner, Imbert will be reluctant to increase the cost of the commodity today, so soon after April’s price increases. Five months ago, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for T&T’s crude, was over US$101 a barrel. On Friday, WTI for November delivery slumped to US$78.74 a barrel, making an immediate price increase more difficult to justify.
Instead, he may advance the introduction of the liberalisation of T&T’s fuel market, which was first outlined in the 2021 budget as a means of reducing the Government’s fuel subsidy.
On the issue of fuel prices, Imbert signalled the possibility of an increase in the 2023 fiscal year at the Spotlight on the Economy forum earlier this month at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain.
The Government had explained the need to cap the fuel subsidy at $1 billion.
Imbert said then that the fuel subsidy is estimated to cost the Government $2.6 billion for 2022 at current energy prices. He extrapolated that for fiscal 2023, it could cost $2.1 billion based on US$97.50 a barrel of oil.
The Minister had noted that for the month of March, when oil prices were at US$130 a barrel, the Government’s fuel subsidy was $309 million.
In May, it was $310 million and in June it was $341 million.
“We are going to end this year with the Government having to have spent $2.6 billion on fuel subsidies in the last 12 months,” Imbert said.
He said the Government had expected a fuel subsidy of about $800-900 million.
“Nobody ever expected prices to remain at that level—US$105, US$110, US$120, that sort of thing,” he added.
“I don’t think we, as a country, can afford that. We have to, as the Prime Minister indicated, set up a limit on the amount of subsidy that we can pay and the rest of it will be used for other, more desirable, more productive purposes,” he said.
In April this year, the price of fuel increased by $1 and diesel by 50 cents.
Regarding other measures, the Express learned that another three-month tax amnesty is expected with the penalties waived to ensure that people file their income taxes.
And work has been ongoing to populate the property tax valuation roll and these taxes are scheduled to be imposed in the 2023 fiscal year, which begins on Saturday.
The Government may also allocate approximately $3 million to tackle the problem of the giant African snails which has been devastating the agricultural sector.
Imbert is also expected to increase penalties as it relates to some crimes, a major one would be an increase in the fine for stealing metals from $15,000 to $100,000.
There may also be increases in the cost of legal services at the Legal Affairs Ministry such as the registration of a marriage to obtain a certificate.
Fuel cost
background
Express Business reported last Wednesday that the prices of two widely-used fuels—super and diesel—have more than doubled under the stewardship of Finance Minister Imbert.
And with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announcing on July 18 that the Government may cap fuel subsidies at $1 billion, there is a possibility that prices at the pump may escalate even more in the 2023 fiscal year, which starts on October 1, 2022.
Imbert has announced increases in the price of super gasoline on five occasions in the last seven years, driving up the cost of the commodity from $2.70 per litre in September 2015 to $5.97 per litre in April 2022.
That is an increase of 121 per cent between October 5, 2015, when the 2016 budget was presented and today. Super is the fuel most used by drivers of small to medium-sized cars.
The price of diesel—used in the transportation industry—has increased even more, moving from $1.50 per litre in September 2015 to $3.91 per litre in April.
That is an increase of 160 per cent. The Minister of Finance also announced five increases in the price of diesel between October 2015 and April 2022.
When the PNM was elected to office in the general election of September 7, 2015, the price of super gasoline was $2.70 per litre and the price of diesel was $1.50 per litre.