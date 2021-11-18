When a mother buries 2 sons

There is a single plot in a cemetery in Freeport where two brothers are buried.
It was a shocking and cruel twist of fate that befell Ricardo and Renaldo Dixon, who as young boys dreamt of building a house together and sharing it.
Ricardo Dixon, 22, was shot and killed on June 13, 2019, minutes after leaving his home at Bagna Trace, Chaguanas, to take up a new job.
Six years earlier, the family suffered the devastating blow of the death of his brother, Renaldo, 14.
Renaldo was a Form Three pupil of the Waterloo Secondary School. He was killed on the school’s compound on May 27, 2013. He was stabbed and his wrist slit by another pupil after speaking to a girl at the school.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, the boys’ mother, 42-year-old Camille Taitt said when the prescribed stress medication does not work to help her sleep, she lies awake at night thinking of her boys and the lives they dreamed of.
“After I buried Naldo (Renaldo), I did not expect to bury another son. I wish I could give my life to them to bring them back. I would do that in a heartbeat. They were so bright in school and had their lives ahead,” Taitt wept.
While a man was committed to stand trial for the murder of Renaldo, Ricardo’s killing remains unsolved.
“At least his (the man committed to stand for Renaldo’s murder) mother can visit him in jail, I visit a grave,” said Taitt.
She however believes that had Renaldo not died, Ricardo’s life would have taken a different path and he would not have fallen into bad company and then prey to killer/s.
It is suspected that Ricardo was picked up by a person in a vehicle as he left his home on the morning he was killed. He was headed to his first day on the job with Heller Security Services to take up duty at Price Plaza, Chaguanas.
About 15 minutes after he left home, he was shot in the shoulder, chest, and back. The spent shells were scattered about his body at Xeres Road, Carlsen Field, in an area residents call ‘the Base’.
Taitt was almost 18 years old when she gave birth to Ricardo and then Renaldo a year later .
Their father was taken to court for refusal to pay child maintenance and Taitt worked numerous jobs to make ends meet. She recalled that with two other children after Ricardo and Renaldo, she held two jobs simultaneously — during the mornings she burned DVDs at their apartment and on afternoons she had a cleaning job at a store.
Ricardo was 15 years old when his brother was killed.
On that day, he wrote a CXC examination at his school — Carapichaima East Secondary School.
“Cardo (Ricardo) said he received a text message from Naldo that something happened at school and he needed help. But Cardo was unable to leave because of exams and that was the last communication with his brother,” the mother said.
Taitt said Ricardo never healed from the grief of losing his brother.
“His brother’s passing took him down emotionally. He used to tell me that he was hurting and I did not know what to do, so I tried to get help for him. He did a session with a counsellor at the Chaguanas Police Station.
“Afterwards, the counsellor told me Ricardo was good and that nothing was wrong with him. I knew that was not true so he never went back there. It was a dark and hard time for us and we had to go through it alone,” she said.
Ricardo passed his CXC subjects that he wrote before his brother’s passing.
Taitt said he tried to find comfort with friends, but instead found ‘bad company’.
“Cardo told me those were the only people who understood him. I told him we could get through it together as a family, but he did not listen then. Cardo would lime often by the clubs nearby, liming with people who introduced him to liquor and weed. I believe he found comfort and calmness in it after his brother’s death. He got into bad company who people said were thieves,” she said.
There were accusations that Ricardo was a thief too, but Taitt denied this.
She admitted that at one time he sold marijuana.
“He was never a thief because he was always broke, never had the money to buy ‘bling’. I told him to stop selling weed on the road and get a job. He came around eventually,” said Taitt.
A job in security
Two years after Renaldo’s death, and Ricardo was ready to return to school.
At NESC, he did courses in heavy equipment operations and was successful. But financial difficulties continued to plague the family and Ricardo did not have the money to get a licence to operate the equipment.
He got a girlfriend and at 20 years old, Ricardo became a father to a baby girl. After he and the child’s mother broke up, he moved back in with his mother at Bagna Trace.
Taitt said Ricardo was determined to get his life back on track and after encouragement from a friend, he applied to be a security guard.
“He told me, ‘Ma, I have to work 12 hours to make $120’. I told him half of a loaf is better than no loaf. So, until better can be done, take it. Ricardo aced the test. He got his security uniform and we went to the tailor for alterations. He cut his hair as a requirement for the job,” she said.
Taitt said the night before Ricardo started the job, he was in his bed when he said, “People who you think are your friends, really are not.”
The mother said it was an indication of what happened the next morning.
The last time she saw her son alive he looked very handsome in his uniform and wished that she had taken a photograph of him.
Before leaving home at about 5.15 a.m. Ricardo got a phone call.
Ten minutes later he walked out of the house and up the street, got into a vehicle to head to Price Plaza to take up duties for 6 a.m.
At around 7.45 a.m. the security company called Taitt to ask why Ricardo did not turn out for work.
Belly pain
Meanwhile, a bullet-riddled body found in Carlsen Field was initially classified as a “John Doe”.
There was no wallet, nor identification, and people did not recognise Ricardo with the low haircut and new uniform.
“On the morning Naldo died, I got a belly pain. With Cardo, I got a headache. When I saw Cardo’s body I fell to the ground. I bawled. I could not believe that this happened again, but it did. All he wanted to do was to make a better life for himself and his child. He was not a bad man. People said he was a thief but he was not. I know there are stories where a mother would block for her son but that is not the case,” she wept.
Taitt said there were rumours that Ricardo was involved in the attempted murder of a Central businessman, but she denied that it was true.
“He was not there that night it happened, and even if he had known something about it, he would not have talked,” she said.
The mother also believes there were people who did not want Ricardo to turn his life around and better himself.
“I want justice for Cardo but if I cannot get it here, I will get it in the sky,” she said.
Taitt said she still struggles financially to provide for three other children – Reesa Maya, 16, Dillon, 11 and three-year-old Camille Junior.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.