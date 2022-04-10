When taxpayers foot million-dollar payouts

Allegations of illegal wire-tapping raised by Kamla Persad-Bissessar during her tenure as Prime Minister and the subsequent dismissal of several employees attached to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) have seen taxpayers shell out in excess of $12 million.
This figure represents compensation awarded to individuals accused of wire-tapping by Persad-Bissessar. In all cases, the State did not proffer a defence and at least one case was settled out of court.
On January 24, 2012, the Persad-Bissessar-led Government paid the sacked director of the Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (SAUTT) Brig Peter Joseph TT$1 million for his wrongful dismissal. Joseph’s legal fees were paid separately by the State.
Joseph had sued the State in January 2011 following his dismissal from SAUTT.
The matter never went to court, as the then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan chose to settle out of court.
SAUTT was one of the agencies accused by Persad-Bissessar of spying on her while she was in Opposition and also on other members of society.
Joseph had denied that and stated that he had written to Persad-Bissessar “to personally reassure her and the people of Trinidad and Tobago that SAUTT never ‘spied’ on her or any Member of Parliament”.
Joseph maintained that the organisation never engaged in illegal wire-tapping, calling such accusations “unfounded, malicious rumours”.
“We gather criminal intelligence to support our work, but our resources are solely used to target criminals. We do not, and have never, used our resources to ‘spy’ on any Member of Parliament or any other law-abiding citizen,” Joseph stated in a press release on September 21, 2010.
Clement compensated
In August 2015, the High Court ruled that former director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Nigel Clement be compensated for being wrongfully dismissed after serving in the post for nine months.
Clement, whose appointment was revoked in November 2010 with over two years left on his contract, was given a default judgment after the State failed to enter a defence in his lawsuit for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
The Office of the Attorney General had also been ordered to pay Clement’s legal costs.
According to the evidence in his case, Clement claimed he learned of the decision to fire him almost two weeks earlier when police raided SSA offices as part of a Government-induced investigation into illegal wire-tapping of the telephones of politicians, media personnel and other senior officials during the previous regime.
In addition, Clement attached a speech by Persad-Bissessar in Parliament which spoke of the President’s revocation of Clement’s appointment on the advice of the Cabinet, and alleged that he was responsible for the merging of the SSA and the SIA, which had engaged in unlawful wire-tapping of politicians, media workers, trade unionists, among others, during the tenure of the former administration.
As part of his claim for compensation, Clement stated that Persad-Bissessar’s allegations, coupled with the negative public perception on phone tapping, made it difficult for him to find employment after being dismissed.
In 2010, Clement was promoted to the post of SSA director. After he was fired, Clement was replaced briefly by Reshmi Ramnarine.
20 former SIA
employees dismissed
On August 7, 2020, taxpayers footed a $10 million-plus compensation bill to 20 former SIA employees who were constructively dismissed from the agency under the Persad-Bissessar regime.
The Industrial Court, in a ruling, described the dismissals as “patently egregious”, while at the same time slamming the Ministry of National Security (former administration) for not tendering a defence despite being ordered by the courts to do so.
The three-member panel was chaired by Sandra Ramparas, and members included Gregory Rousseau and Melvin Daniel. The Communications Workers’ Union represented the 20 fired employees.
The fired 20 were part of a list submitted by then-senior supt of police Surajdeen Persad, second in command at Special Branch at the time.
Persad, in a report to Persad-Bissessar on October 15, 2010, had by-passed then-commissioner of police Dwayne Gibbs, stating that Nigel Clement had used equipment to spy on her and others in the United National Congress.
He also named 31 persons whom he determined to be supporters of the PNM.
These 31 employees of the SIA, he said, had “close links with the PNM and occupied senior and influential positions at the SIA”.
Persad, in his correspondence to Persad-Bissessar, had stated “the situation at the SIA warrants immediate attention. If sensitive information from that unit is allowed to be clandestinely sent to leading members of the PNM, it would undermine the legitimate constituted Government of T&T and ultimately lead to its downfall”.
The panel added that based on what was presented to the court, the Interception of Communication Act No 11 of 2010 “was conveniently used as a ruse in the employer’s quest to justify the egregious nature of the workers’ dismissals”.