‘When you take up a job, get the job done’

In the last year, 43-year-old Tracy Davidson-Celestine has fought two elections (a leadership election and now the Tobago House of Assembly election) and she assisted with a third (the general election), and she has been on the winning side thus far.
She became the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Tobago Council first woman political leader last January and appears to be poised to make history again as the first woman chief secretary of Tobago.
However, she describes herself as a quiet person who speaks only when she has to and when she has information that she can substantiate.
“I am more observant. I am not the one to become involved in rumour and hearsay,” she said in an interview with the Sunday Express.
One of the things that she would not keep quiet about is the issue of the alleged relationship between the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the United National Congress (UNC).
“We are convinced that the PDP is linked to the UNC. They are a proxy. On the PDP’s team, you have a conglomeration of different parties which includes a TOP/UNC platform. Former TOP (Tobago Organisation of the People) Ashworth Jack is in high support of the PDP. Ian Pollard, who is the candidate for Providence/Mason Hall/Moriah, was Vernella Alleyne-Toppin’s (former minister in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government) personal assistant and is a declared member of the UNC. Terance Baynes, (PDP Bethel/Mt Irvine candidate) was a UNC senator. So when you look at how they have chosen candidates, it is a reflection of the TOP/UNC/PDP relationship. That is what it is all about.
“Another glaring thing is that on the night of the general election when the UNC had on the board as one of their seats, Tobago East, which was being fought by Watson Duke. All of this gives credence to the link, and we have evidence that they have been in meetings between a senior UNC MP (whom she named) and the leadership of the PDP,” she said.
But Davidson-Celestine does not believe this amalgam of opposition forces could bring a swing in Tobago’s political currents away from the PNM.
She expressed confidence in the election outcome.
She stressed that while the party is taking nothing for granted, the work that has been done in terms of the development of Tobago, particularly the investment in the social and physical infrastructure—the airport, police stations, hospital, interisland transportation, as well as the intangibles such as the management of the pandemic—will pay its dividends tomorrow evening when all the votes are counted.
The A.P.T. James arrived on Thursday and Davidson-Celestine says she expects a predictable and reliable sea transportation service between Trinidad and Tobago.
But she is going to be paying close attention to the issue of maintenance of the vessel.
“Over the years, we have noticed that during the peak season for travel, the vessels are sometimes drydocked and, therefore, it is important to have a proper maintenance plan that would not see those vessels coming out of service for a significant period of time,” Davidson-Celestine said.
Better prepared
Davidson-Celestine, the third child in a family of four, said her parents instilled a strong work ethic, emphasising the values of persistence and dedication
“I am a firm believer in hard work. I don’t like insolence or laziness. I feel people should work hard for their money or for whatever they achieve. And I believe that when you take up a job, you put yourself into it and get the job done. That is just me.”
A former ambassador to Costa Rica, Davidson-Celestine holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master’s degree in strategic management and leadership.
In giving her his endorsement at a recent meeting, former assemblyman for the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat Jomo Pitt said she was better prepared than many of her predecessors to take the reins as chief secretary.
She has worked within the THA system for 14 years and therefore has experience.
She was a former assistant secretary of education, youth and sport and a former secretary for the division of tourism and transportation.
She said those positions brought her in contact with many of the communities in Tobago.
Davidson-Celestine dismissed accusations from the PDP that she is an “outsider” to the constituency (Lambeau/Signal Hill) that she is seeking to represent.
Davidson-Celestine, who had previously represented Speyside Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi, said she is qualified under the Representation of the People Act to run for the electoral district she is seeking to represent.
“I am a born and bred Tobagonian and I know the people in my electoral district. I have worked with the village council leader. There is nothing (in the act) that says you have to live in a specific electoral district. And my work throughout the length and breadth of Tobago means that I have worked with virtually every community, and the community of Lambeau/Signal Hill is by no means an exception,” she said.
She added she contributed to the development of the sporting facilities and community centre in this district.
Davidson-Celestine also added that as the person positioned to become chief secretary should the PNM win, the location of the chief secretary’s residence, which is in Lowlands, is a “stone’s throw” away from the electoral district of Lambeau/Signal Hill.
“Representation is about being in a position to bring the resources to the people. I will be sitting around the table and will be in a position to influence the decisions that are made,” she said.
While the PNM has trained its guns on the PDP, it has ignored independent candidate Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, a former speaker of the THA who had endorsed Davidson-Celestine for the leadership in the run-off of the 2020 Tobago Council leadership election.
Asked about this, Davidson-Celestine said while she respected Tsoiafatt-Angus’ position, the history of politics in Tobago has shown there is no place for an independent candidate.
“It is better for your representative to be where the decisions are being made, which is within the executive council. As an independent candidate, since you cannot sit there, that is a challenge,” Davidson-Celestine said.
How Tobago voted
The PNM won ten of the 12 seats in the last THA election, held in January 2017.
It won all 12 seats in the election before that—the 2013 election.
In 2009, the PNM won eight seats while the TOP won four and in 2005, the PNM won 11 seats while the Democratic Action Congress (DAC) won one seat.
In 2001, the PNM won eight seats and the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) four.
The year 2001 was the first time the PNM had won the majority of seats in the THA, which saw the emergence of Orville London, who enjoyed a 16-year tenure as chief secretary.
From 1980, up until the 2001 THA election, the DAC and the NAR, both led by the late Arthur NR Robinson, controlled the assembly.