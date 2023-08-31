A call for improved road safety, especially pavements, in rural areas is being made following the hit-and-run accident that has permanently altered the life of 17-year-old New Grant resident Amelia Castellano.
The young woman was struck by a white panel van while she was walking at the side of the Naparima Mayaro Road last Wednesday afternoon and left to die.
As a result of the accident, the teen, who had been making her way to a Bible study at her Khan’s Avenue church before she was struck, has since lost a kidney, suffered internal bleeding, a neck fracture, bruised lungs and bowels.
Her mother, 48-year-old Alice Yearwood, who is disabled, told the Express earlier this week that footage of the collision showed a male driver exiting his vehicle to assess the damage and later fleeing the scene, leaving her daughter bleeding and in pain.
Castellano was later recognised by a passing taxi-driver who had contacted family members.
She currently remains a patient at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Following the Express’ report yesterday, Yearwood said she had been contacted by a few generous readers who offered their well wishes and support in providing toiletries for her family. However, she said no one had come forward with information about the incident.
She said that she was expecting to hear more from the police later this week.
Her daughter has been doing better, and the feeding tube and ventilator that she had been attached to since last week have been removed. However, she said doctors could not yet determine the extent of her recovery.
“They are doing queries on the neck injury as they still have some consultations on that so far we are waiting to see. We have to also wait and see if she will make a decent recovery as we have to see what is going on with the neck. If she wishes to go back to her normal life, we must wait on proper answers about the neck,” she said.
Similar accidents
Yearwood said that while the family is awaiting justice for her daughter, more could be done to address the lack of safety measures on the nation’s roads, especially those that surround the New Grant area.
“It had no pavement on either side of the road, so it would be nice if they put some there. And where the bamboo is, too, it would be nice if they put some barriers,” she said.
Councillor for the New Grant area Gowrie Roopnarine told the Express yesterday that the area was in dire need of such measures, adding that the roadway connecting New Grant Junction to North Trace had often seen similar vehicular accidents, the most recent being three months prior.
“This happened just about three months ago, in that case, the gentleman did stop and assist the person who was injured on the side of the road. This is not the first time something like this has happened, it happened on many occasions in that area. That area is getting very busy, from Lewis Road to Persad’s Grocery,” he said.
Roopnarine said there were at least two schools and one preschool nearby.
He said there were no pavements in the area, which forced residents to take the risk of walking along the roads directly. Though he said this had been an issue affecting numerous roads throughout the constituency, he called on the Ministry of Works to undertake a pavement project in the area.
“What I would like to see based on this is that the Ministry of Works puts proper pavements because the Naparima Mayaro Road is a very busy road, and a major road like this does not have a pavement for citizens to walk on. They have no choice but to walk on the exact side of the road. So it is a concern for the ministry to get involved and do proper pavements.
“There are street lights in that area, but the pavements are critical. I would like to plead with the Ministry of Works to take up this issue of road safety in this area, especially from New Grant Junction to North Trace where there are two schools along that stretch. There are a few areas in need of this, but this one is very critical knowing that we are seeing so many accidents happening there,” he said.