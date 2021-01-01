Where is Jade Peters?

Jade Peters lived in a home filled with love and laughter.
It is now a house of horrors.
The 12-year-old was the darling to her parents and sisters.
The family games and giggles have been replaced by tears and torment.
The house has also been the target of gunmen, who Jade’s parents Wayne Peters and Pearl Narine believe know what happened to their daughter seven years ago.
The couple have lost faith in the police service, who could not find their child or and bring to justice the gunmen, who have over the years terrorised them at their home at Dow Village, California, Couva.
After Jade walked out of her house around 10 p.m. that Boxing Day, in 2014, they have known only misery and depression, the parents said.
The 12-year-old child told one of her sisters that she was going to purchase a phone card, but instead got into a vehicle and never returned.
After all this time, whether she is alive or dead is a question the family wants answered.
Jade will turn 19 years old in March, and they imagine her facial features similar to her sisters’, and for them trips out of their home always turn into an unceasing search for that face.
Last year’s brutal killing of Ashanti Riley, whom they did not know, was devastating to Jade’s parents, as they wondered if their daughter’s life had ended in similar fashion.
“We don’t know if she is dead, or if she is living. Every year at this time, we have to face this. It will be drama again when her birthday will come up in March. Her sisters miss her. When Ashanti died, that brought back everything to me. I remembered Jade, my child missing for five to six years. Ashanti’s family got closure. (Jade’s missing) is so hard on us. Sometimes, I get up in the morning and just don’t feel to do anything. I wonder if we will see her somewhere, walking around”, said her father.
After their house was shot at, Jade’s sisters fled for their safety and went to live with other relatives.
The first gun-attack came just four days after his child went missing.
Peters had appealed for police protection, after a gunman walked into his home and opened fire on New Year’s Day, 2015.
He had told the Express that the attack came following a phone conversation with a man whom he told, that he drop all charges if the man brought back his daughter.
Instead, the man threatened him about speaking to the police and the media, and carried out those threats with a hail of bullets on the house shortly after midnight.
A teenage girl who was visiting the family was grazed by a bullet to the knee, but luckily no one else was harmed.
Peters said there were other instances when men walked into their yard, and strange vehicles parked near to their home.
The worry and stress brought on a heart attack in 2017, and he as the bread-winner was forced to give up his job.
Dad: Police dropped the ball
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, he recalled that when he reported his daughter missing six years ago, the initial quick action by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad brought hope that she would come back to the family.
In particular, he praised one police officer who took special interest in the case and even spent time with the family on the case during off-duty hours.
But as time passed, Peters said the lack of continued support from the other units that led to the police “dropping the ball”, even though he told them, who may have taken his daughter.
“One officer who worked with us down to the wire and he tried his best. The AKS also worked but sometimes too late. They didn’t trace her cellphone, to find out who she was talking to, when she walked out of the house. When we gave police information, they would come two days after and by the time they get to that area, they would hear that ‘Yes, she was there, passed through here’, and that was it. I think the police dropped the ball on this. The last time I heard, it is now a cold case. Police used to contact and check us every year, but they stopped that now. I tried to get onto the Commissioner (Gary Griffith), I left a message but never got a response”, said Peters.
Jade’s mother said, she never forgot the distasteful comments that one senior police officer made about her daughter on a television programme.
“Just imagine he said that she is enjoying herself in Venezuela on a boat. Is that the kind of remark you will make to a parent, or say that over television, about a 12-year-old? That was distasteful. That hurt me but I never said anything much”, said the mother.
Peters added that retired senior superintendent of the Central Police Division Johnny Abraham kept in contact with the family and sent aerial and mobile patrols when the family came under threat.
Although the threats have stopped, the grief left by Jade’s loss runs deep and alternates with numbness.
Last year, her mother threw away their Christmas tree, as she said there was nothing to celebrate.
This year, the parents packed Jade’s school clothing, shoes and personal belongings, and cleared out her bedroom, hopeful that the physical act will bring closure and peace to their wounded hearts. Anyone with information that assist in this case can contact 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, send information on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) mobile app, or visit the nearest police station, or text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-4279.