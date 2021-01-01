Where is Jade Peters?

Nine of the 16 Venezuelan children detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas were allowed to bring in the New Year with their families.

It was a tearful reunion as the children were released into the loving arms of their relatives, who are legally in this country, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on December 31.

However, seven of the children, including a four-month-old baby, remained in custody up to last night, along with 11 adults.