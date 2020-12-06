...Whitehall vigil for murdered Ashanti

Summer George

FOR the WOMEN we lost: Summer George and her friend Jason Baptiste at yesterday’s candlelight vigil at the Queen’s Park Savannah opposite Whitehall to pay respects to “The Women We Lost, The Women in Danger and the Families in Mourning”.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Mother of two Summer George’s first trip to Whitehall, on Queen’s Park West in Port of Spain, was not for fun or admiration, but to hold a vigil in honour of Ashanti Riley and the many other women who have lost their lives by violent means in Trinidad and Tobago.

To date, 46 women have been killed for the year, 21 through domestic violence.

This was a number that was “far too high” and George said she could not simply sit at home in Golconda and not do anything for Riley and the other women.

“I’m not advocating protests or anything like that, but I felt like we needed to come together as a group and show our respect, for women like Ashanti and all the other women who would have lost their lives this year, and in the years past,” George said yesterday outside the building that houses the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Too many women are being targeted, and too many women are being forced into situations like this, situations that they have no control over. And as a mother, I can’t even imagine what Ashanti’s mother is feeling and I hope and pray that no one else has to,” she added, referring to 18-year-old Riley, whose body was found in a river in Santa Cruz on Friday after going missing from her Barataria home last week Sunday.

“People need to stop blaming women and teach the men around them to do better. It’s never a victim’s fault, it’s the person who chose to do harm, it’s their fault, so we need to keep those lines straight.”

After speaking with the Express, George and a few friends had a candlelight vigil at the Savannah.

Police investigators are still searching for a third suspect wanted in connection with Riley’s murder. Two persons are currently in custody.

The Express was told at the scene of the crime police recovered a pink-coloured iPhone, black underwear, a pair of white slippers, a purse, one side of a grey-coloured Champion slippers, a piece of a belt buckle, a greenish-coloured jersey, a blue-coloured skirt, and a black bra.

Crime scene investigators also recovered soil samples from the roadway, as well as the track leading to the body and the river bed.

