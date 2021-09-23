Who was the public official who met with Bliss Seepersad, chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), and raised “alarming” issues that hindered the process of appointing a top cop?
This question was asked by Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office.
Mark noted that the information regarding Seepersad meeting with a public official was disclosed in a letter penned by PolSC member Roger Kawalsingh, and asked whether it was Communications Minister Stuart Young, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi or National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Mark called on Seepersad and President Paula-Mae Weekes to tell the nation who was this public official who met with Seepersad at President’s House, St Ann’s.
“We have been informed by reliable sources that a certain Cabinet Minister sat in a chair in that room in that place on August 12, that is President’s House,” said Mark.
He called on Young to answer whether he was that person.
Mark said the country deserves answers, and said if it was not Young then Seepersad and the President must divulge who was this Government member.
He said it must be known what information this Government member gave to Seepersad.
Mark asked if Seepersad was aware of this minister’s presence at President’s House, or whether she was surprised.
He asked further whether the President invited the minister, or if he invited himself.
Mark emphasised that the PolSC must not be subject to any political interference, and questioned whether the Prime Minister was trying to “hand pick” his own “puppet” police commissioner to go after political opponents with trumped-up charges.
He said the President owes a duty of care to explain her role in this scandal, and that Seepersad also must reveal who was this minister.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Hinds said: “I do not take Wade Mark and the UNC clip seriously! If you had asked me that question, I would have answered you.”
Rowley, Young and Al-Rawi were also asked for comment, but there was no response.
Illegal appointment
Mark said Seepersad must further answer when PolSC members instructed her to tell this minister to put all his concerns in writing to the commission.
He said the Opposition, from day one, had raised concerns about Seepersad and her illegal appointment.
He reiterated that she should not be chairing the PolSC because she was a member of the Chaguaramas Development Authority and the Constitution states no PolSC member must be a public officer.
Mark also noted the Government sought an opinion from senior counsel Rolston Nelson, a former judge, in view of the interpretation summons that has been filed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin.
Nelson, in his opinion, concluded that Paragraph 4 of the Legal Notice (183), on which the acting appointment was based, “lacked vires”. He said even if it had vires, the nomination was not submitted or approved by the Parliament, as required by the Constitution.
He said an acting commissioner cannot be appointed in an instance where the post is vacant or about to become vacant, without resort to Parliament, if the appointment is to be given to a non-police officer.
Mark noted this is what Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been saying, adding that a process must be followed and the PolSC must send a merit list to the President.
Mark said the President failed to send a merit list to the Parliament.
He said Gary Griffith was unlawfully appointed to act as Police Commissioner by the PolSC.
He said this scandal is tantamount to misbehaviour in public office, and the police should investigate the entire Cabinet.
On another issue, Mark called for the board of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd to provide the two legal opinions obtained to settle the arbitration issue with A&V Oil, in the face of strong advice from its own legal counsel to not do so.
He said the question to be asked is whether the Prime Minister’s “closeness” to persons in A&V Oil resulted in this matter being settled.