WHO chief hails T&T

Director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for his leadership in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the tough decisions Rowley took helped prevent infections and save lives.
“I also very much appreciate the Prime Minister’s strong advocacy for vaccine equity on behalf of Caricom and other small states,” the director general—who goes by the name Dr Tedros—said yesterday.
He also described as a “very good response”, T&T’s “unique” parallel healthcare system which was established in the early days of the pandemic to treat Covid-19 patients while leaving the traditional healthcare system unaffected.
The WHO director general was speaking at a joint news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Port of Spain.
It is his first visit to T&T.
Rowley recalled that as the Government responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the first pieces of advice it received was to establish a parallel healthcare system.
Under the system, new hospitals that had not yet been opened for traditional healthcare were used to treat Covid-19 patients while other facilities were re-purposed as step-down and quarantine centres.
“Picture it, if we were handling Covid inside of our normal health system, we would have had a different experience,” the Prime Minister said.
He said while this “unique” response to the pandemic was not perfect, T&T was able “punch above our weight”.
The Prime Minister noted that if there is a possible outbreak of Covid-19 within a year’s time, T&T would have at least one new hospital available as a parallel facility, which is the Sangre Grande Hospital, currently under construction.
Pandemic accord
Nearly seven million people have died from Covid-19 globally since the WHO declared the virus a global public health emergency on January 30, 2020.
On May 5 this year, Dr Tedros declared “with great hope” an end to the emergency status of the virus.
He reminded yesterday that although the emergency was over, the virus was still around and countries need to continue to be vigilant.
“So we must be ready and we are the generation that lived through Covid-19, so we must be the generation to learn the lessons it taught us and make the changes we need to keep ourselves and each other safer,” he urged.
He said one of the important ways countries were doing so was via negotiation of a new international accord on pandemic preparedness and response, designed to protect countries and communities from future pandemic emergencies.
He said the pandemic accord will also seek to ensure products like vaccines can be shared in an equitable manner.
“Unfortunately, there has been a significant amount of misinformation and disinformation about the accord, with some people and media saying that countries will cede sovereignty to WHO and the accord will give the WHO the power to impose lockdowns on countries,” Dr Tedros said.
He said this was “fake news” and “simply untrue”.
“WHO will not gain any power to override domestic policy decisions nor would we want to. The pandemic accord is an agreement that is being negotiated by countries for countries, and will be implemented by countries in accordance with their own national laws,” he explained.
He said negotiations on the accord were ongoing and the WHO was aiming for an agreement to be reached by countries by May 2024.
Responding to questions from the media, Rowley said T&T will support the pandemic accord.
“...because one can accept that there are volumes/reams of documents about how we behave with regard to world wars and wars in general and also international trade. But what the pandemic experience has demonstrated is that we need equivalent commitment to govern behaviour in circumstances like that. And that has to be anchored in the whole issue of moral responsibility and equity and respect for human life in general,” the Prime Minister said.
“The conduct of some high-income countries to oversupply themselves with the vaccines at the most dangerous stage in the pandemic, even if it led to wastage while others could not get one for many dollars, that was one of the worst experiences of the pandemic. And small developing countries like Trinidad and Tobago we need to ensure that while we are small in size and income levels, we are not insignificant in the defence of the human condition, and Trinidad and Tobago will continue to advocate that the international standards be established, and the doctrine that we subscribe to with respect to behaviour,” Rowley added.
Covid-19 origin still not known
Asked if the WHO had been able to determine the origin of the Covid-19 virus, Dr Tedros said there is still no conclusive result on the origin.
He said all hypotheses were on the table, including claims that the virus was caused by a lab accident and by animal-to-human transmission.
“Of course, we have been working on this for some time now and we had a team that travelled to China to assess and there was a report released which still was not conclusive,” he said.
He said the WHO had asked China to provide more information that could determine the virus’ origins but this has not been forthcoming.
“Knowing the origin of this virus is very important because of two things- one, science and second, moral (imperative),” he said. “When I say science, unless we know what happened, how this pandemic started, it will be difficult to prevent the next one because another one may happen. And then the second is moral, as you know we lost many people and we have a moral imperative to know why.”