With the monkeypox outbreak now being declared a global public health emergency, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is assuring that Trinidad and Tobago is on heightened alert and has the capacity to respond to the threat.
Deyalsingh gave the assurance yesterday following the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the virus is now to be considered a public health emergency of international concern.
The classification is the highest alert the WHO can issue, and comes following a worldwide surge in cases.
As of yesterday, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had recorded nearly 17,000 cases of monkey pox in 75 countries, including in Barbados, Bermuda, the Bahamas and Jamaica in the Caribbean region.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday that WHO’s emergency committee had been unable to reach a consensus on whether the monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a global health emergency.
However, he said because the outbreak had spread around the world rapidly, he had acted as “tie-breaker” and decided it was indeed of international concern.
“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” Tedros said.
“I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views.”
Co-ordinated response
Deyalsingh told the Sunday Express yesterday that he felt it an absolute right decision and that health officials in T&T had recognised the threat posed by the virus back in May when a meeting was convened with officials of the Ministry of Health, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) to discuss preparations.
Deyalsingh noted that T&T is currently in Group 1 of the grouping system that WHO uses to identify countries with different levels of exposure.
Group 1 consists of countries which have no history of monkeypox and no confirmed cases for over 21 days.
He noted that WHO has outlined nine sets of actions that Group 1 countries should take, and he said T&T has implemented all nine since May 20.
“So we have had a co-ordinated mechanism of response,” he assured.
“I have pleaded for no discrimination or stigmatisation, which they have stated. There is the issue of self-reporting, issue of surveillance, and we knew that we had a good surveillance system coming out of Covid. How we define cases... we have already set case definition.
“They have recommended training of doctors and healthcare workers and nurses, we have done that, and we have also raised the awareness of the potential threat. So we are comfortable that we have already committed to all nine sets of actions that Group 1 countries have to take.”
Be vigilant
Deyalsingh urged the public to be vigilant and take measures to protect themselves.
“What is needed now is vigilance, especially among persons who want to engage in sexual activity, which is close skin-to-skin contact, which seems to be the method of transmission amongst humans.
“So we are asking all persons, if you have to engage in sexual activity, make sure you know your partner, make sure your partner has not recently returned from one of the countries that have reported monkeypox.
“That is the kind of vigilance and care we are asking the population to engage in, and if you develop symptoms which you believe will be monkeypox-related, whether it be fever or blisters on your skin, please seek medical attention so you can be given a proper diagnosis and be treated.”
Deyalsingh said T&T has the capacity to test for the virus at two locations—the Trinidad Public Health Laboratory, which will test local samples, and Carpha, which will be testing for all Caricom states.
“So our response to this will now be heightened even more, and we ask the population to be even more vigilant,” he stressed.
Symptoms
The monkeypox virus is not a new one and has been established in parts of Central and West Africa for decades, having been discovered in the 1950s.
Symptoms typically include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and chickenpox-like rash or lesions on the skin, mouth or genitals.
The virus was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the African region until May when outbreaks were detected in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
The CDC has since recorded 16,836 cases in 75 countries. The virus was initially spread to people by infected animals. However, health officials say the virus is now spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.
The virus is also said to be concentrated among men who have sex with men.
“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern for the moment, this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros said yesterday.
“That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies.”
Tedros called for the world to “act together in solidarity” regarding the distribution of treatments, tests and vaccines for monkeypox.