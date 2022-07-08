Who killed my son and why?

A Princes Town mother held on to her son’s casket on Tuesday and screamed for someone to explain why her 18-year-old child was murdered two weeks ago.
As the gospel music played softly in the background, Sindy Nazrudeen made this tearful appeal to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob: “I am so confused. This child did not deserve this. Find the person who killed my son. Ask them why they did it. I need to know that. I cannot rest until I know why.”
The body of Julio Nazrudeen was found on the roadside, off Perry Young Road, Princes Town. He was shot at the back of his head, the bullet exiting through his cheek.
The teenager was dressed in the same clothing he was wearing the night before, when he told his mother he was going to visit a friend in the village.
He lived with his parents and two younger brothers at Sadoo Trade, St Julien Village.
“How can a child who followed the rules, never got in trouble and was focused on his dreams be killed like that? He was no criminal, he never got into trouble,” his aunt Sparkle Ramdeen said.
Police officers investigating Julio’s death are trying to determine whether it is a case of mistaken identity. No one has been arrested in connection with the killing. The Express spoke with Julio’s relatives on Wednesday, who say there was no reason for anyone to want the teenager dead.
After writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and being awarded for excellence in welding, Julio began working in construction with his father, Reynald.
It was not his dream job, Ramdeen said, as Julio was working towards opening a hot dog stand in Princes Town. He however did odd jobs with his father and saved his money.
Case of mistaken identity?
Two Fridays ago, Julio bought dinner for his family on his way home from work. It was nothing unusual as the teenager loved his younger brother and would buy a meal for them on pay day.
Ramdeen said, “He sat with his mummy and brother and ate the barbecue. And then he told his mother he was going to meet his childhood friend, who lived a short distance away. They were very close and that was Julio’s only friend.”
When Julio walked out of his home around 7 p.m. his mother warned that he should not stay out for more than an hour. He did not make it to his friend’s house.
And when he did not return by 8 p.m., Ramdeen said Julio’s relatives became worried.
“He is not one to make people worry for him and he would always answer the phone when his mother called. So when he did not answer we knew something was wrong,” she said.
The following day, however, while relatives were searching for Julio news came that a body was found at Perry Young Road.
Relatives went to the scene and identified the teenager.
“We spoke with residents there and they said electricity went at 10 p.m. for two hours. And around 10.30 p.m. they heard one gunshot. That was all. Nobody saw anything,” Ramdeen said.
Relatives said Julio never complained of being threatened or that he was concerned for his safety.
“Now, we are being told it could be a case of mistaken identity. We lost our child. How can this happen? He was such a good child, hard working and respectable. He was close to his parents and adored by his brothers. How can these people just look at him and end his life without a reason?” his mother cried.
Ramdeen said the family was heartbroken and wanted closure. She said the parents were demanding justice and wanted the assurance that the police are working on Julio’s case and that someone will be held accountable.
Following the Christian funeral service at his family’s home, Julio’s relatives released balloons and played his favourite music. His body was cremated at the Shore of Peace Cremation site.